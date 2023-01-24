Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car pinned under big rig, dragged for miles along Kansas interstate
Police say a semitrailer dragged a Kia compact car roughly 8 miles along an interstate in Kansas after the car was trapped under the truck Wednesday morning.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked No. 5 […]
republic-online.com
PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Comments / 0