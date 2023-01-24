ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Comments / 0

Related
q-mediagroup.com

Red Wing Chamber Annual Awards Voting and Registration

The Red Wing Area Chamber Annual Awards voting has started and goes through Monday, January 30th. In the past, voting was exclusive to only Chamber members, but this year voting is open to the public. You can vote for the “best of” in the Red Wing Area, including restaurants, manufacturers,...
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Red Wing Fire Department Clearing Hydrants

The Red Wing Fire Department is asking people to help protect yourself and your neighborhood by clearing the hydrant nearest you before an emergency strikes. Seconds matter in an emergency and when that emergency is a fire, extra seconds spent clearing a hydrant are seconds not spent fighting the fire.
RED WING, MN
q-mediagroup.com

FEAST! Local Foods Tradeshow 2023

FEAST! Local Foods Tradeshow returns to the Grand O2 Event Center in Cannon Falls, Thursday March 23rd. The annual, nonprofit event brings retail buyers and food makers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa together to put more local food on store shelves…and your plate. Coordinated by a collective of Minnesota...
CANNON FALLS, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Pine Island 11th Annual Winterfest

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and Pine Island Image Committee have been busy planning the 11th Annual Pine Island Winterfest. Committee member Kelly Leibold, says it’s an all-day event Saturday, January 28. Activties include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, movie, children’s art projects, soup and chili feed and outdoor bonfire, cardboard sled race, Skate with a Cop, and a winter exploration with Miss Angie’s Place.
PINE ISLAND, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Matter Guilty Plea

A Red Wing woman has entered a guilty plea to Second Degree Intentional Murder, in relation to the death of her newborn child that occurred in December 2003. 50-year old Jennifer Lynn Matter appeared in Goodhue County District Court on Wednesday. The agreement provides for a maximum sentence of 326...
RED WING, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Local business owner is good Samaritan

Mill Street Tavern owner Ryan Pierce is a local hero, at least to Mike Fabish and his girlfriend Bonnie Schultz. Fabish, 76, of Cannon Falls is a walker. He can regularly be found traversing the streets of Cannon Falls in all sorts of weather and conditions. The morning of Jan....
CANNON FALLS, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts

HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
HUDSON, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Photos: Classic farmhouse on over four acres for sale in Goodhue County

This gorgeous home is loaded with character and sits on almost five acres along a quiet, paved road - ideally located between the twin cities & Rochester!. The property comes with a 40 x 60 machine shed, an over-sized heated garage, a classic barn, a vintage chicken coop and large land area for animals and recreation.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin

UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
FRONTENAC, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Memories of Korean War Veterans Book

The We Remember Korea Committee in Red Wing recently published a book honoring Veterans of the “forgotten war” as it is sometimes is called. Lottie Aslakson, Manager of the Red Wing Elks Club, says the book, Memories of Korean War Veterans, says it’s a big deal to honor the people who fought back then so people remember their sacrifices.
RED WING, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy