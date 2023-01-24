Read full article on original website
q-mediagroup.com
Red Wing Chamber Annual Awards Voting and Registration
The Red Wing Area Chamber Annual Awards voting has started and goes through Monday, January 30th. In the past, voting was exclusive to only Chamber members, but this year voting is open to the public. You can vote for the “best of” in the Red Wing Area, including restaurants, manufacturers,...
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
q-mediagroup.com
Red Wing Fire Department Clearing Hydrants
The Red Wing Fire Department is asking people to help protect yourself and your neighborhood by clearing the hydrant nearest you before an emergency strikes. Seconds matter in an emergency and when that emergency is a fire, extra seconds spent clearing a hydrant are seconds not spent fighting the fire.
q-mediagroup.com
FEAST! Local Foods Tradeshow 2023
FEAST! Local Foods Tradeshow returns to the Grand O2 Event Center in Cannon Falls, Thursday March 23rd. The annual, nonprofit event brings retail buyers and food makers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa together to put more local food on store shelves…and your plate. Coordinated by a collective of Minnesota...
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
q-mediagroup.com
Pine Island 11th Annual Winterfest
The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and Pine Island Image Committee have been busy planning the 11th Annual Pine Island Winterfest. Committee member Kelly Leibold, says it’s an all-day event Saturday, January 28. Activties include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, movie, children’s art projects, soup and chili feed and outdoor bonfire, cardboard sled race, Skate with a Cop, and a winter exploration with Miss Angie’s Place.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
q-mediagroup.com
Matter Guilty Plea
A Red Wing woman has entered a guilty plea to Second Degree Intentional Murder, in relation to the death of her newborn child that occurred in December 2003. 50-year old Jennifer Lynn Matter appeared in Goodhue County District Court on Wednesday. The agreement provides for a maximum sentence of 326...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Local business owner is good Samaritan
Mill Street Tavern owner Ryan Pierce is a local hero, at least to Mike Fabish and his girlfriend Bonnie Schultz. Fabish, 76, of Cannon Falls is a walker. He can regularly be found traversing the streets of Cannon Falls in all sorts of weather and conditions. The morning of Jan....
Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake
UPDATE: An officer was shot three times during an attempted arrest in White Bear Lake and is in stable condition. A suspect in the incident was arrested early Wednesday morning. The following is a previous version of this story. A major law enforcement operation is underway in White Bear Lake,...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night
The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow. Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Classic farmhouse on over four acres for sale in Goodhue County
This gorgeous home is loaded with character and sits on almost five acres along a quiet, paved road - ideally located between the twin cities & Rochester!. The property comes with a 40 x 60 machine shed, an over-sized heated garage, a classic barn, a vintage chicken coop and large land area for animals and recreation.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
q-mediagroup.com
Memories of Korean War Veterans Book
The We Remember Korea Committee in Red Wing recently published a book honoring Veterans of the “forgotten war” as it is sometimes is called. Lottie Aslakson, Manager of the Red Wing Elks Club, says the book, Memories of Korean War Veterans, says it’s a big deal to honor the people who fought back then so people remember their sacrifices.
