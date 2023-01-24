ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Island, MN

q-mediagroup.com

Winter Running Outside Health Benefits Gundersen

During these cold months, lots of us just want to cozy up by a fire and drink a cup of coffee or cocoa. But Kayla Dascher, family nurse practitioner at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s in Wabasha, says there is researched-backed benefits to lacing up those tennis shoes, bundling up, and hitting the streets.
WABASHA, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Kitchen Coalition Expansion

A Minnesota hunger-relief program is expanding and adopting a new name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition and is partnering with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester. The organization provides ready-to-eat well-balanced home-cooked meals that families in need can take home. In total, more...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Memories of Korean War Veterans Book

The We Remember Korea Committee in Red Wing recently published a book honoring Veterans of the “forgotten war” as it is sometimes is called. Lottie Aslakson, Manager of the Red Wing Elks Club, says the book, Memories of Korean War Veterans, says it’s a big deal to honor the people who fought back then so people remember their sacrifices.
RED WING, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Red Wing Fire Department Clearing Hydrants

The Red Wing Fire Department is asking people to help protect yourself and your neighborhood by clearing the hydrant nearest you before an emergency strikes. Seconds matter in an emergency and when that emergency is a fire, extra seconds spent clearing a hydrant are seconds not spent fighting the fire.
RED WING, MN
106.9 KROC

50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help

Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family hydroponic farm in Wykoff looks ahead at the future of farming, regardless of season

WYKOFF, Minn. -- It's winter in Minnesota, but a Fillmore County family is growing acres of crops in a 40-by-10 shipping container. It's the time of year when fertile fields are buried under snow and ice. In a sense, it's winter break for farmers. But not in the town of Wykoff. "We've got a summer crisp and a romaine and then I've got some basil," said Tony Rahe, Rae of Sunshine Farms. A few months ago, Tony and his wife Kelly came to the realization that farming doesn't have to end in the fall. So they bought a shipping container, installed a hydroponic...
WYKOFF, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Red Wing Public Schools Superintendent Survey

Time is getting short to fill out the anonymous public survey now available for all community members to fill out now through Thursday as Red Wing Public Schools conducts a search for a permanent superintendent. People can complete the Superintendent Search Survey electronically at www.rwps.org; click on superintendent search in...
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Stewartville teen injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Olmsted County Monday night

A Stewartville teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 20 SE Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford F350 being driven by 47-year old Wade Alan Baker of Wykoff was eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday evening, while a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 17-year old Owen Donald Nelson of Stewartville was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol indicated that one vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle at the intersection of the two roads.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

