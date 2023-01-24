A 55-year old Alma, Wisconsin woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance after the vehicle she was driving last summer hit a motorcycle. According to the criminal complaint, Jacqueline Britt was northbound on South Highway 25 and in the process of crossing the Wabasha Bridge when she moved into the wrong lane, hitting and killing 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

