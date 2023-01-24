Read full article on original website
Related
q-mediagroup.com
Pine Island 11th Annual Winterfest
The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and Pine Island Image Committee have been busy planning the 11th Annual Pine Island Winterfest. Committee member Kelly Leibold, says it’s an all-day event Saturday, January 28. Activties include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, movie, children’s art projects, soup and chili feed and outdoor bonfire, cardboard sled race, Skate with a Cop, and a winter exploration with Miss Angie’s Place.
q-mediagroup.com
Red Wing Fire Department Clearing Hydrants
The Red Wing Fire Department is asking people to help protect yourself and your neighborhood by clearing the hydrant nearest you before an emergency strikes. Seconds matter in an emergency and when that emergency is a fire, extra seconds spent clearing a hydrant are seconds not spent fighting the fire.
q-mediagroup.com
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS January 25, 2023
Lake City 88 Kasson-Mantorville 47 (Lake City now 16-0) Goodhue 67 Rochester Lourdes 49 (Goodhue now 15-2) Kenyon-Wanamingo 92 Faribault Bethlehem Academy 78. Goodhue 60 Rochester Lourdes 54 (Goodhue now 15-2) Mabel-Canton 62 Wabasha-Kellogg 59 (OT) Ellsworth 51 Altoona 40. Prescott 69 Somerset 54. Augusta 51 Pepin-Alma 42. Boys Hockey:
q-mediagroup.com
Winter Running Outside Health Benefits Gundersen
During these cold months, lots of us just want to cozy up by a fire and drink a cup of coffee or cocoa. But Kayla Dascher, family nurse practitioner at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s in Wabasha, says there is researched-backed benefits to lacing up those tennis shoes, bundling up, and hitting the streets.
q-mediagroup.com
Matter Guilty Plea
A Red Wing woman has entered a guilty plea to Second Degree Intentional Murder, in relation to the death of her newborn child that occurred in December 2003. 50-year old Jennifer Lynn Matter appeared in Goodhue County District Court on Wednesday. The agreement provides for a maximum sentence of 326...
q-mediagroup.com
Alma Woman charged in Fatal Accident
A 55-year old Alma, Wisconsin woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance after the vehicle she was driving last summer hit a motorcycle. According to the criminal complaint, Jacqueline Britt was northbound on South Highway 25 and in the process of crossing the Wabasha Bridge when she moved into the wrong lane, hitting and killing 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
Comments / 0