msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
NASDAQ
Matador (MTDR) Signs $1.6B Deal to Buy Delaware Basin Assets
Matador Resources Company MTDR entered an agreement to acquire Advance Energy Partners Holdings LLC for a cash consideration of $1.6 billion. Along with the cash payment, Matador might have to pay an additional $7.5 million of cash each month in 2023 if the average oil price exceeds $85 per barrel.
PV Tech
Advanced Power’s first project in 8GW development pipeline begins commercial operations in US
Power infrastructure developer Advanced Power’s Cutlass Solar project has commenced full commercial operations to offer renewable power to the Greater Houston area of Texas after completing several months of testing. Located close to Houston, Cutlass Solar sits on a 700-acre site and employs bifacial solar panels provided by JA...
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and Eni
Chicago, IL – January 23, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Chevron Corp. CVX, Shell plc SHEL, BP plc BP and Eni SpA E. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2041785/5-integrated-oil-stocks-from-the-promising-industry. Oil price has again surged after falling more than 9% early this month, and thus is highly...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
1 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Share Repurchases in 2023
Strong stocks return capital to shareholders.
Chevron pledges $75 billion for share buybacks as cash grows
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Wednesday said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion, the oil industry's most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits.
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
Inflation Finally Slows and 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Look Like Big 2023 Winners
These seven solid dividend-paying stocks could benefit and do well in a period of declining inflation and perhaps disinflation, making them great ideas now for investors worried about the potential for a recession this year.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2023: CVX, MUR, CNX, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was climbing past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2%...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
The energy sector is a great place to look for dividends, but not all dividends are created equal.
ValueWalk
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Researcher FactSet says the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is among the lowest within the S&P 500, at 10.5. Many oil-and-gas companies have seen earnings estimates revised downward for 2023. ConocoPhillips, EOG, HF Sinclair and Phillips 66 are all shaping the right side of their current consolidations and may...
OilPrice.com
Rising Crude, Gasoline Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices
Crude oil inventories rose by 3.378 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the second week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
investing.com
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
