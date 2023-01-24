ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ

Matador (MTDR) Signs $1.6B Deal to Buy Delaware Basin Assets

Matador Resources Company MTDR entered an agreement to acquire Advance Energy Partners Holdings LLC for a cash consideration of $1.6 billion. Along with the cash payment, Matador might have to pay an additional $7.5 million of cash each month in 2023 if the average oil price exceeds $85 per barrel.
LEA COUNTY, NM
NASDAQ

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and Eni

Chicago, IL – January 23, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Chevron Corp. CVX, Shell plc SHEL, BP plc BP and Eni SpA E. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2041785/5-integrated-oil-stocks-from-the-promising-industry. Oil price has again surged after falling more than 9% early this month, and thus is highly...
24/7 Wall St.

Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World

When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
NASDAQ

Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2023: CVX, MUR, CNX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was climbing past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2%...
ValueWalk

Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases

Researcher FactSet says the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is among the lowest within the S&P 500, at 10.5. Many oil-and-gas companies have seen earnings estimates revised downward for 2023. ConocoPhillips, EOG, HF Sinclair and Phillips 66 are all shaping the right side of their current consolidations and may...
OilPrice.com

Rising Crude, Gasoline Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

Crude oil inventories rose by 3.378 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the second week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
NASDAQ

Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER). This represents 0.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.76MM shares and 6.39% of the company, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy