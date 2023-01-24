Read full article on original website
prentissheadlight.com
Sears retires after decades of service to county
After 26 years of service to Jefferson Davis County, Laurie Sears has retired. A reception was held at Bethany Baptist Church last month in honor of her retirement. Tawnya Holliman, Extension Coastal Region Extension Coordinator, presented Sears with a plaque in recognition of dedicated service to Mississippi State University and the MSU Extension Service. The Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors presented a resolution honoring her as an asset to the citizens of the county and expressing gratitude and sincere appreciation her years of service to the county.
prentissheadlight.com
Holloway chosen as JDC District Teacher of the Year
The Jefferson Davis County School District has selected Keosha Holloway as the district Teacher of the Year. Holloway is a third grade teacher at Carver Elementary in Bassfield. She believes that education is an amazingly powerful tool and is one of the best means for the betterment of all mankind.
WLBT
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
Ole Miss expected to host late-blooming, 2023 Lawrence County standout Jonathan Davis today and Thursday
Ole Miss is expected to host 2023 defensive lineman Jonathan Davis on Wednesday and Thursday prior to next week's National Signing Day. Davis, out of Lawrence County (Miss.) High School, is a late bloomer of sorts, whose recruitment has taken off over the last month or so. The 6-6, 305-pounder...
WAPT
Former pro baseball player aims to revitalize the Murrah baseball program
JACKSON, Miss. — Southern Miss product and former pro baseball player Kent Willis is the new head baseball coach at Murrah High School. Willis' goal is to not only to develop players and revitalize a winning culture at Murrah but to encourage, motivate and inspire the team to embrace the sport of baseball in ways they may not have before.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
breezynews.com
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
WLBT
Jackson water manager calls bill to create water, sewer authority a ‘pure grab for money’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water manager is denouncing a bill that would place Jackson’s water system under the control of a nine-member authority, saying the effort is nothing more than a money grab. On Tuesday, S.B. 2889 passed out of a Senate committee, setting it up for...
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
WLBT
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day incident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The escapes of two Hinds County inmates on Christmas Day is prompting officials to implement an alert system for future incidents. A number of people in the Raymond area expressed frustration because they weren’t aware of the incident until long after it happened. The sheriff...
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
prentissheadlight.com
JDC Methodist churches decide to disaffiliate from UMC
United Methodist Church churches that have been a part of the same denomination for decades or centuries may soon have to redefine themselves. The UMC churches in Jefferson Davis County have been exploring whether to disaffiliate from the denomination on the issue of the ordination of LGBTQ clergy and performing same-sex marriage.
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
WAPT
MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
