sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell commits to USC #Gamecocks
Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell (6-1 190) is the latest standout from South Carolina’s football city, Rock Hill, to commit to USC. Caldwell announced his commitment today picking the Gamecocks over NC State. Caldwell originally committed to West Virginia but decommitted in December. Some of Caldwell’s other offers were from...
Elijah Caldwell Commits To South Carolina
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program landed one of their final targets from the 2023 recruiting class, wideout Elijah Caldwell.
South Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor
The race is on for coveted TE prospect Nyckoles Harbor and South Carolina coaches are doing everything in their power to bring him to Columbia.
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Justin Scott to UGA, South Carolina on a Roll, Terry Bussey
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines if five-star DT Justin Scott will land...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks land Georgia TE Michael Smith
USC football coach Shane Beamer stayed hot on the recruiting trail Tuesday afternoon with a public commitment from TE Michael Smith (6-4 225) of Savannah. Smith chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State and Arkansas. Some of his other offers included Alabama, Florida, Texas, Penn State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Kentucky.
Michael Smith commits to South Carolina Gamecocks
During an announcement ceremony on Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Michael Smith announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Smith is the No. 6-ranked tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect out of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) lists 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Ohio State.
sportstalksc.com
#Gamecocks can’t hang with Gators in 2nd half of 81-60 loss (AUDIO)
USC was competitive with Florida for the first half in Gainesville Wednesday night trailing only by eight at the half 34-26. But the second half was a completely different story. The Gamecocks made just three of their first 13 second half shots as the Gators ran away to an 81-60 victory handing the Gamecocks their fourth straight loss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position
South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
sportstalksc.com
#Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston previews the start of practice on SportsTalk (AUDIO)
After suffering a losing season in 2022, optimism is running high in the USC baseball camp as pre-season practices begins on Friday. Many of the hurt pitching arms from a year ago have healed, and Mark Kingston has added some valuable newcomers to his roster and his staff. One of the national baseball outlets, D1Baseball, has the Gamecocks ranked 23rd in the pre-season.
Fortune ready to climb South Carolina football depth chart
The South Carolina football team is losing its two lockdown cover cornerbacks for next season, so defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is looking for new guys to step up. He won’t have to look too far as O'Donnell Fortune had some great moments late in the season and seems primed to win a starting job.
abccolumbia.com
Pair of Gamecock Signees Named McDonald’s All-Americans
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two of South Carolina’s Class of 2023 signees earned spots in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, the organization announced today. Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley is one of five coaches to land a pair of entries with Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson named to the East and West rosters, respectively.
Columbia Star
Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound
On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
AOL Corp
A new Frank’s Car Wash will open in this steadily growing Midlands area
The Midlands continues to be a hot spot for fans of clean cars. A new Frank’s Car Wash Express will open at 109 Main St. in Blythewood, just north of Blythewood High School’s football stadium, near St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The town of Blythewood listed the coming car wash in a new construction roundup in its recent monthly newsletter.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden
Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
