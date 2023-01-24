Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Gun rights groups speak out as Washington state Dems eye ban on semi-automatic rifles
Gun rights groups are speaking out against a bill being pushed by Washington state Democrats that would prohibit the sale and possession of many semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and handguns in the state. House Bill 1240, which was introduced in the state legislature earlier this month at the request of Democratic...
foxwilmington.com
Idaho governor wins lawsuit against illegal encampment outside Capitol: ‘We are not Portland’
Idaho Gov. Brad Little reacted after winning a lawsuit against a public encampment outside the Capitol Annex he said had turned into a danger zone. A judge’s decision earlier in January granted the governor’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by activists challenging his administration’s actions to remove the encampment.
foxwilmington.com
These Are the Warning Signs of a Mass Killing Rampage: US Secret Service Report
As the nation reels from yet another series of mass shootings, this time in California, the U.S. Secret Service has released a report that analyzed key precursors to more than 100 violent attacks in America. The agency reviewed 173 incidents that caused the deaths or injuries of at least three...
foxwilmington.com
Major US cities brace for possible violence after Atlanta riots ahead of Tyre Nichols video
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order Thursday ahead of potential protests in Atlanta over the weekend in an effort to prevent the unrest and chaos that occurred during last week’s riots. The order calls for 1,000 National Guard troops to be called up. It expires...
foxwilmington.com
Monterey Park massacre guns revealed, Meghan sends message with ‘Spare’ tour absence and more top headlines
MONTEREY PARK, CA – JANUARY 22: A police car is seen near the scene of a deadly shooting on January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. 11 people were killed and another 10 people were injured during a mass shooting that took place at a dance studio in Monterey Park. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)
foxwilmington.com
After Chesa Boudin, new San Francisco DA cracks down on crime, but anti-cop views stall progress
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has reformed how the city prosecutes offenders, but challenges still surround the police department’s efforts to curb crime, a community activist told Fox News. “It’s night and day right now where having Brooke Jenkins as district attorney has totally changed the morale of...
foxwilmington.com
Second hiker found in area in California where Julian Sands is missing
Searchers rescued an elderly hiker after being lost on the same snow-covered mountain in California where actor Julian Sands is missing. Jin Chung, 75, was seen being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He suffered a leg injury and weather-related injuries but could walk with assistance. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
foxwilmington.com
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., is facing criticism from some of her home state Freedom Caucus members who say Noem’s office has “overstepped” its constitutional authority by circumventing part of the legislative process. One state lawmaker said it could complicate a presidential bid for her in 2024. “A...
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a South Columbus High School student. Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and charged in the Jan. 23 murder of Jeremiah Nyree Long. The sheriff’s office...
Comments / 0