Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion
SPARKS, Nev. — (AP) — Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 25, 2023
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 25, 2023 6:45 p.m. Las Vegas father pleads guilty to killing 13-year-old …. A father will be sentenced later this month for abusing and murdering his son in 2017, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. Homeless count underway in Las Vegas. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/homeless-count-underway-in-las-vegas/. Driver in Las Vegas...
8newsnow.com
Tedd Forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 25
Las Vegas father pleads guilty to killing 13-year-old …. A father will be sentenced later this month for abusing and murdering his son in 2017, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. Homeless count underway in Las Vegas. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/homeless-count-underway-in-las-vegas/. Driver in Las Vegas crash that killed 9 had extensive …
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. ‘We’re going to get the job done,’ First female assistant …. Women are slowly breaking barriers when it comes to gender equality in the workforce. However, law enforcement has long been...
8newsnow.com
Here is how you can request a traffic signal in your Las Vegas neighborhood
Is there an intersection in the Las Vegas valley that you feel is unsafe or has a high traffic volume? Here is how you can request a further study of the intersection and possibly have a traffic light installed. Here is how you can request a traffic signal in your...
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nnbw.com
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
Workers at 2nd Las Vegas Starbucks store file petition to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workers at another Las Vegas Starbucks filed a petition to unionize, according to a Thursday announcement from Starbucks Workers United. If the store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive unionizes with SWU, it would be the second location in Nevada to do so. Workers at the store sent a letter to […]
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments
• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
8newsnow.com
Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas crash
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. Here is how you...
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
License suspended at North Las Vegas cannabis facility
Nevada regulators suspended licenses Tuesday for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation and production facility because it presents a "threat" to public safety and health.
8newsnow.com
Nevada Gov. Lombardo says he looks forward to ‘getting [expletive] done’
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, just three weeks on the job, addressed a joint session of the Nevada Legislature in his first State of the State address on Monday, laying out his legislative and budgetary priorities for the next two years. While leaving, Lombardo...
pvtimes.com
How a bill becomes Nevada law — lobbyist explains the politics of it all
Janine Hansen explained the fine points of being a lobbyist and getting things done in Carson City at a lecture at the Pahrump Valley Museum this month. She began her PowerPoint presentation with how a bill draft request (BDR) works its way through the Nevada Legislature to eventually become a law.
Judge: Slain reporter sources issue for high court to decide
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Nevada judge decided Wednesday not to punish Las Vegas police for taking an initial look at a slain investigative journalist’s cellphone after he was killed in September, and said it is up to the state Supreme Court to decide whether a thorough review by homicide detectives of the reporter's electronic devices would improperly expose confidential notes and sources.
ABC 4
I-15 closure in Las Vegas begins Friday night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas this weekend. Both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until Friday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m. The Nevada...
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘Heartbroken’: Original dolphin at Mirage resort in Las Vegas dies at 48
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One of the original dolphins at the iconic Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage President Joe Lupo, Duchess, a matriarch bottlenose dolphin and one of the five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990, died at age 48.
