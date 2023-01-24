ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion

SPARKS, Nev. — (AP) — Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The...
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 25, 2023

Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 25, 2023 6:45 p.m. Las Vegas father pleads guilty to killing 13-year-old …. A father will be sentenced later this month for abusing and murdering his son in 2017, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. Homeless count underway in Las Vegas. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/homeless-count-underway-in-las-vegas/. Driver in Las Vegas...
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. ‘We’re going to get the job done,’ First female assistant …. Women are slowly breaking barriers when it comes to gender equality in the workforce. However, law enforcement has long been...
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move

Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments

• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. Here is how you...
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
Judge: Slain reporter sources issue for high court to decide

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Nevada judge decided Wednesday not to punish Las Vegas police for taking an initial look at a slain investigative journalist’s cellphone after he was killed in September, and said it is up to the state Supreme Court to decide whether a thorough review by homicide detectives of the reporter's electronic devices would improperly expose confidential notes and sources.
I-15 closure in Las Vegas begins Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas this weekend. Both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until Friday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m. The Nevada...
‘Heartbroken’: Original dolphin at Mirage resort in Las Vegas dies at 48

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One of the original dolphins at the iconic Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage President Joe Lupo, Duchess, a matriarch bottlenose dolphin and one of the five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990, died at age 48.
