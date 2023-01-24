Read full article on original website
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
WIBW
Bill introduced to allow Safe Haven boxes in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill introduced in the Kansas House would allow parents to surrender newborns in Safe Haven baby boxes. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight introduced a bill in the Kansas House that would expand the legal surrender of a baby to include infant refuge bassinets - or Safe Haven boxes.
Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders
The Kansas House is asked to grant judges authority to issue two- to five-year protection from abuse orders rather than operate an annual renewal process. The post Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
State of Mind Thursday with Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas
Doctors report national trend reflected locally with people deliberately delaying care. More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. Nationwide shortage of children’s medicine comes as RSV, flu run rampant. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST. RSV and flu are...
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations. The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.
KWCH.com
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Testing the StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher for Does It Work Wednesday. Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Open house held for new Caldwell hospital. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST. The opening of...
What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
kggfradio.com
Bryce Introduces Bill to Display "In God We Trust"
Kansas House District 11 Representative Ron Bryce is introducing a bill to require public schools to display the national motto in classrooms. This is Bryce's first bill since taking office earlier this year, and he says passing down American values is important to him. If passed, Bryce says the program...
WIBW
Hearing set for bill to authorize cease and desist for unlicensed body artists
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a new bill that would authorize cease and desist orders to be sent out to all tattoo artists and piercers that are not licensed in Kansas. The Kansas House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development will host a hearing...
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
KWCH.com
Kansas Day lesson focuses on honeybee ahead of state’s 162nd birthday
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - In the week leading up to Kansas Day, preparation to celebrate the state’s 162nd birthday is underway at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center in Barton County with a focus on the state’s insect: the honeybee. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Program Specialist Mandy Kern...
Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state.
Even as data shows a majority of the country supports LGBTQ+ people and their rights, hostility and violence against the community is on the rise. The past two years have been the deadliest for transgender people in recent history, in large part due to the rapidly increasing number of legislative attacks against trans peoples’ rights […] The post Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
marijuanamoment.net
Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings
The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
2 indicted in Wichita for trafficking meth from California to Kansas
A federal grand jury in Wichita on Wednesday indicted charged two from California with transporting methamphetamine across state lines.
KAKE TV
'I've never actually seen this happen': Kansans raising concerns over LiEAP funds
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Some Kansans are seeing their utility bills jump this month, 5, 6 even 7 times the amount they usually pay. And it's happening to those who can least afford to pay their bills. They asked us what was going on. So KAKE News Investigates dug up...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
WIBW
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
Kansas #18 for warmest winter thermostat temperature. What is yours set at?
Despite the rising costs in utilities, Today's Homeowner says that many Americans are prioritizing comfort over costs when it comes to adjusting their thermostat during the winter.
