Read full article on original website
Related
Author Explains Meghan Markle’s ‘Astonishing’ Expectation of Seeing Dying Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
Meghan Markle expected to go to Balmoral Castle hours before Queen Elizabeth's death in what an author called an 'astonishing' move given Meghan Markle previously rejected invites to the estate.
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
Prince Harry says 400 pages cut from book 'Spare' because William, Charles would never forgive him
Prince Harry said that "Spare"'s first draft was twice as long as its final version and he took out some of the more sensitive claims about his bother and father.
Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother
A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
People can’t get over the Queen’s reaction the minute she realised she’d just become Queen
A video of the late Queen's reaction to the minute she realised she'd just become Queen of Britain has been doing the rounds online. TikTok user @alexa.universe shared the clip last week and it's already racked up a whopping 2.6 million views. There are also hundreds of comments from people...
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Inside royal home ranked higher than Buckingham Palace where Meghan Markle was baptised – but Queen never lived there
It's been revealed that the world-famous Buckingham Palace is not in fact the highest ranked British royal residence. Despite it's impressive 775 rooms and host of incredible artefacts, the honour is reserved for St James' Palace, which is just a few metres away from its much grander counterpart. It was...
King Charles III EVICTS Disgraced Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace As Duke Of York Hints At 'Mystery Development' That Could Restore His Reputation
King Charles III gave disgraced brother Prince Andrew the boot from Buckingham Palace, according to a bombshell report that coincides with claims the Duke of York told friends his reputation may soon be restored, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Royal Family announced last year that Andrew had been stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages in January 2022 after he failed to quash his sex assault lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre."The king has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew," an insider told The Sun in a development ahead of Charles' coronation on May 6. "First...
A Year of Tragedies: Exploring Queen Elizabeth II's 'Annus Horribilis'
It's been called the Queen's "Annus Horribilis." 1992 was an especially trying year for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced several personal and public tragedies. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this dark year, we're exploring some of the events that led to the Queen calling 1992 her "Annus Horribilis." Join us as we take a closer look at some of the most difficult moments of the year, and see how the Queen soldier on in the face of adversity.
Couple's Joke Invitation to Queen Elizabeth Lead to a Royal Surprise at Their Wedding Day
Frances and John Canning of Manchester, England, had no idea that Queen Elizabeth II would be attending their wedding at the town hall when they scheduled it there. However, as luck would have it, the British monarch would also be there that day.
$308M yacht design for King Charles revealed
The yacht has been described as a "celebration of British society and technology in a vessel designed for the people but fit for a king." The post $308M yacht design for King Charles revealed appeared first on Talker.
I visited the Royal Yacht Britannia, the royal family's luxurious private cruise ship known as a 'floating palace.' Take a look inside.
The Royal Yacht Britannia was the royal family's private yacht from 1953 to 1997. The luxurious cruise ship is now a public museum.
Prince Andrew can forget a comeback after King Charles’ coronation, experts say: ‘There’s a new boss in town’
King Charles III's coronation is May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is expected to make an appearance but won't kneel to "pay homage."
Buckingham Palace reveals details of three-day celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation
Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed details of King Charles III's coronation, set to be less extravagant than his mother's ceremony 70 years ago, in a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis many Britons are enduring.
Comments / 0