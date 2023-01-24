Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Kickstarter helps launch small Pennsylvania dairy farm
When Mikayla Fasone graduated from Penn State, she stepped into a management position at her family's 100-year-old central New Jersey dairy farm. She served as the farm's herdswoman and manager of on farm agri-tourism, including the annual summer camp, for three years. Then, with a dairy legacy that spans five generations, Fasone, 28, was ready to branch out on her own and create a dairy-farming lifestyle that spoke to her.
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania receives $6.8M for school meal programs
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania United States Senator John Fetterman announced a new $6.8 million deal with the United States Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania that will increase purchases of local, nutritious foods for school meals. With the new program, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) will be able to...
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
Sesame Place offering free unlimited visit passes for teachers for 2023 season
Sesame Place is giving out free "Teacher Passes" to qualified teachers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York or Delaware. Teachers with a valid K-12 license can register for a pass online. The pass allows unlimited visits to the park in Middletown through the 2023 season, which ends Jan. 7, 2024. Those interested may register online until Feb. 5.
abc27.com
New casino near Penn State has officially been approved
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) unanimously approved a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a new casino in College Township, Centre County. The process of receiving a license from the PGCB began back on Sep. 2,...
Pennsylvania Auditor General questions property tax increases for 12 school districts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit of 12 school districts across the commonwealth, uncovering a legal practice where districts are raising their local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their General Funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania – from wealthier to poorer tax […]
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
susqcoindy.com
Pert’s heavenly cake lands in PA’s top 3
Laura Brink Pert grew up baking alongside her mother, Donna Brink, and grandmother, Mary Burns, using traditional family recipes and the finest ingredients. Just for fun, Laura and Donna would enter cakes and other baked goods in the Harford Fair, often picking up ribbons for their efforts in what Laura calls “friendly family competition.”
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
Gov. Shapiro Signs Executive Order, Creating New State Office to Spur Economic Growth and Foster Innovation
Business leader and entrepreneur Ben Kirshner, right, will lead the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity, a new office created by Gov. Josh Shapiro, center, to spur economic growth. Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and...
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
How Pa. homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
abc27.com
What’s affecting egg prices?
(WHTM) — Simply stated, lots of stuff. As one expert in agriculture told us, “There’s no uniform answer to the pricing question.”. Increases in gas and diesel prices, labor costs, feed costs, costs of maintaining biosecurity around a farm, lingering supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and of course losses due to avian flu are just a few of the factors feeding into the spike in egg prices.
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program. Almost a year after it launched, the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF) is overwhelmed by demand,
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
countryfolks.com
Farm Bill discussion draws crowd
With the 2023 Farm Bill in the works, Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA), chair of the House Ag Committee, gathered eight members of the committee during the Pennsylvania Farm Show to hear the concerns of industry stakeholders. The event drew a standing room only crowd of primarily farmers. David...
