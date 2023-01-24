Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
Champaign School Board takes final vote on new student assignment model
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “Let the work begin.” Those are the words of Champaign School District Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer after the board officially chose a new student assignment model. This vote has been months in the making. Monday night, board members unanimously approved scenario four, which will modify its current schools of choice process. […]
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
“A change was needed”: Champaign community weighs in on Unit 4 decision
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Board members voted to move forward with a plan that will modify its current schools of choice process. The decision has been getting mixed reviews from the public. Some people say they’re all for it. Others wish the community had more of a voice in some last-minute changes. “I want us […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Project Success Casino Night Fundraiser Set for March 4th
A fundraiser for after school program Project Success is set for Saturday, March 4th at the Danville Country Club. You can purchase tickets to CASINO NIGHT; $75 for individuals and $125 for couples. This after school program that happens right in the school buildings is now in 24 different schools, north to south throughout Vermilion County, serving between 600 to 700 students per day.
‘Safe space center’ for kids opening downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We’re a product of environment. If nobody else is going to do it, somebody will have to do it,” Riynard Wilson said. Wilson wants to create a positive environment for kids who may not have one of their own. He and fellow youth mentor Tony Odom are opening a “safe space […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
African American Heritage Trail now under development in Champaign County
URBANA Il., (WCIA) – The African American Heritage Trail is now under development in Champaign County. According to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, the project is an effort coordinated by Visit Champaign County. “Sites throughout Champaign County are being developed to celebrate the stories, the history, and the lives of African Americans in the county,” Marlin […]
wznd.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
smilepolitely.com
Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U
For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Hickory Point’s Karla Miller and Nicky Besser of Good Samaritan Inn
January 25, 2023 – Karla Miller of Hickory Point Bank and Nicky Besser of Good Samaritan Inn joined Byers & Co to talk about the bank’s unique relationship with the program. The Good Samaritan Inn’s mission is to create social and economic opportunities through nourishment, gardening, and education. They believe all community members should have sustainable autonomy and lead a joyful life.
wglt.org
Illinois awards Connect Transit $9.6 million for microtransit service
Bloomington-Normal's public transportation system will receive $9.6 million from the state of Illinois for its new on-demand service. Connect Transit plans to debut microtransit in late spring or early summer. It's an app-based service that transports passengers from their neighborhood to a fixed route. "These funds allow us to continue...
Danville man continues to fight for his name on mayoral ballot
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Another layer to Danville’s mayoral race. Jacob Lane was in court on Thursday, fighting to have his name on April’s ballot. In December, Rickey Williams, Danville’s current mayor, filed a challenge against Lane. He claimed some of his petition signatures were invalid. In court, Lane and his lawyer focused on why […]
WAND TV
Champaign Strides Shelter in need of basic items and volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more. Community Relations Coordinator, Charlene Murray explained the need for food and how that can impact...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF Bloomington bequested grant money for food insecurity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission. According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.
Former Vermilion County Health Administrator suing, says he was forced to resign
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Vermilion County Health Department’s former administrator Doug Toole is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. He said he was forced to resign. The lawsuit accuses the County Board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act at the Nov. 10 meeting. The lawsuit states the following were violated: Toole spent […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Marcott, Police Chief Yates Take Center Stage at Council Public Services Meeting
(Above) Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott (L), Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates (R) It was Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott and Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates that did a lot of the talking during Tuesday (Jan 24th) night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting. Fire Chief Marcott presented the department’s annual report, which stated that 4,260 fire calls were made in 2022, which is the most ever for the department. In fact, fire calls for the Danville department have gone up 78% since 2015. But as Chief Marcott explained, the amount of the calls that are actually active fires is not what has risen so much. Instead, it’s a major increase in medical calls. A good part of that, Chief Marcott says, is certainly tied to the growing problem all over in opioid overdoses, such as heroin and fentanyl.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
