Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Tree Falls on Vehicle, Injures Oil City Man
An Oil City man was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving in Venango County on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 2:53 p.m. south of Kaneville Rd. in Cornplanter Township. The victim - a 42-year-old man - was heading south...
explore venango
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
WJAC TV
911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
explore venango
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township
UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the name of the crash victim. One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township. The accident happened early Wednesday Jan. 25 afternoon at Route 5 (West Lake Road) and Beach Road. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 52-year-old Springfield Township man was […]
District judge not at fault for crash that injured 13-year-old girl in Butler County
Authorities in Butler County said a district judge who struck a teen crossing Route 228 near Mars Middle School on Nov. 30 has been cleared of wrongdoing. Saxonburg District Judge Sue Haggerty was behind the wheel when a 13-year-old girl walked into the path of her vehicle about 5:30 p.m., according to Adams Township police who investigated the incident.
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
Route 5 reopens following fatal crash
UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. The […]
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
Crash knocks out power in Sharon
One person was hurt in a car crash in Sharon that knocked out power to the surrounding area.
erienewsnow.com
Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township
Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
explore venango
Four Individuals Arrested on Drug Charges Following Incident at Cranberry Sheetz
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four individuals are facing drug charges and other offenses following an incident at Sheetz in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brittani Faith Scott, of Marion Center; 42-year-old Jay Peter Miller, of Pittsburgh; 37-year-old Steven Christopher Forsell, of Oil City; and 43-year-old Aaron Craig Spanik, of Blandburg.
WFMJ.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
977rocks.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
butlerradio.com
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
Comments / 0