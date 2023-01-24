Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.

LAKEWOOD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO