Oil City, PA

erienewsnow.com

Tree Falls on Vehicle, Injures Oil City Man

An Oil City man was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving in Venango County on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 2:53 p.m. south of Kaneville Rd. in Cornplanter Township. The victim - a 42-year-old man - was heading south...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
WJAC TV

911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
explore venango

Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
TIONESTA, PA
YourErie

One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the name of the crash victim. One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township. The accident happened early Wednesday Jan. 25 afternoon at Route 5 (West Lake Road) and Beach Road. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 52-year-old Springfield Township man was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Route 8 Closed in Venango County

Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
YourErie

Route 5 reopens following fatal crash

UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township

Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Four Individuals Arrested on Drug Charges Following Incident at Cranberry Sheetz

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four individuals are facing drug charges and other offenses following an incident at Sheetz in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brittani Faith Scott, of Marion Center; 42-year-old Jay Peter Miller, of Pittsburgh; 37-year-old Steven Christopher Forsell, of Oil City; and 43-year-old Aaron Craig Spanik, of Blandburg.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.

At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident

A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
OIL CITY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area

Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
LAKEWOOD, NY

