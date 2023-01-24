Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
columbusnews-report.com
A 90th birthday
A 90th birthday celebration was held for former Columbus resident and music teacher Donna Lyerla (center). She was joined by family and friends including the Riachi family A come and go celebration was held Saturday in honor of the 90th birthday of Donna Lyerla (second from right). Bill Holden, Cathy Holden and Melissa Mc- Cool helped with decorations and adorning the table. Lyerla is a former…
columbusnews-report.com
Stephen R. Ward, 75, Pittsburg
Stephen R. Ward, 75, long time Pittsburg businessman died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. Born January 26,1947, in Pittsburg, Stephen was the son of Chester M. and Juanita R. (Armstrong) Ward. They preceded him in death. Stephen was also preceded in death by a sister Pamela Ward Andersen. Steve attended Pittsburg schools graduating from Pittsburg High School with the class of 1965…
columbusnews-report.com
Elijah Ragain, 43, Joplin, Mo.
Elijah Steven Ragain, 43, of Joplin, Mo., formerly of Columbus, died January 19, 2023 at his apartment in Joplin, Mo. Born December 2, 1979 in Pittsburg, Elijah was the son of Robert Steven and Lisa Ann (Offill) Ragain. They preceded him in death. Elijah was also preceded in death by paternal grandfather; Bobbie Ragain, paternal grandmother; Barbara Ragain, maternal grandmother, Carolyn Crabtree…
columbusnews-report.com
Titans take second, earn Sportsmanship Award
The Columbus Titans placed second at the 29th Annual Eureka Invitational, Saturday. Senior, Kayden Cox and sophomore, Korbyn Newberry, took first place in their individual weight classes to lead the nine-man team to the runner-up position with 108 team points over larger teams and schools. Rose Hill’s twelve wrestlers took the team championship with 258.5 points. Winfield finished third behind…
columbusnews-report.com
Chamber manager gets helping hand
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago January 22 - 28, 1998 Columbus Chamber of Commerce manager Jean Pritchett has a helping hand while recovering from a broken wrist she sustained in a fall during the Christmas holidays. Sara Brown of Picher, Okla., a student from the Southeast Kansas Technical School, was hired to help run the Chamber office. Dr. Donald L. Cooper,…
columbusnews-report.com
Chamber of Commerce President
Chamber of Commerce President Laura Lowry Greene presented a certificate with the first dollar of profit to Jack Johnson during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Happy Jacks Bar-B-Q in Columbus. A large number of well-wishers turned out for the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting held Thursday attending were Michael Boesker, Demaris Rector, David Stricklin, Sonja Duley, Grant Spieth, Debra Messer,…
columbusnews-report.com
Agronomy Night planned
Agronomy Night hosted by Kansas Extendtion will by held at Independence Community College, West Campus. 2615 West Main Street, in Independence February 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Agronomy Night is an annual event that brings in great speakers to talk on all sorts of current farming topics. This year we will have Dr. Bruno Pedreira and Bryan Rutter speaking on soil micronutrients, and how they…
columbusnews-report.com
Senate candidate
Senate candidate from Crawford County Dan Muter was well received by the committee members. He was a minister at Crossroads Church and currently works for the Pittsburg School District.
Comments / 0