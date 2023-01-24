Read full article on original website
Quentin Andrews, 33, Columbus
Quentin enjoyed fishing, camping, taking care of his animals and just being outdoors. Quentin is survived by his son Nickoli Davis, his mother Sheila Andrews and her companion Leroy Downs, his grandparents Buddy and Freda Andrews, his aunts and uncles: Shelley Cotter, Shawn and Tracy Andrews, Chris and Stephanie Stauffer and cousins Brandon, Kristen and Bryson Cotter, Emily Cotter, Hannah and…
Titans take second, earn Sportsmanship Award
The Columbus Titans placed second at the 29th Annual Eureka Invitational, Saturday. Senior, Kayden Cox and sophomore, Korbyn Newberry, took first place in their individual weight classes to lead the nine-man team to the runner-up position with 108 team points over larger teams and schools. Rose Hill’s twelve wrestlers took the team championship with 258.5 points. Winfield finished third behind…
A 90th birthday
A 90th birthday celebration was held for former Columbus resident and music teacher Donna Lyerla (center). She was joined by family and friends including the Riachi family A come and go celebration was held Saturday in honor of the 90th birthday of Donna Lyerla (second from right). Bill Holden, Cathy Holden and Melissa Mc- Cool helped with decorations and adorning the table. Lyerla is a former…
Agronomy Night planned
Agronomy Night hosted by Kansas Extendtion will by held at Independence Community College, West Campus. 2615 West Main Street, in Independence February 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Agronomy Night is an annual event that brings in great speakers to talk on all sorts of current farming topics. This year we will have Dr. Bruno Pedreira and Bryan Rutter speaking on soil micronutrients, and how they…
Chamber manager gets helping hand
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago January 22 - 28, 1998 Columbus Chamber of Commerce manager Jean Pritchett has a helping hand while recovering from a broken wrist she sustained in a fall during the Christmas holidays. Sara Brown of Picher, Okla., a student from the Southeast Kansas Technical School, was hired to help run the Chamber office. Dr. Donald L. Cooper,…
Chamber of Commerce President
Chamber of Commerce President Laura Lowry Greene presented a certificate with the first dollar of profit to Jack Johnson during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Happy Jacks Bar-B-Q in Columbus. A large number of well-wishers turned out for the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting held Thursday attending were Michael Boesker, Demaris Rector, David Stricklin, Sonja Duley, Grant Spieth, Debra Messer,…
Senate candidate
Senate candidate from Crawford County Dan Muter was well received by the committee members. He was a minister at Crossroads Church and currently works for the Pittsburg School District.
