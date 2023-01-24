Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Group rallies in support of trans youth as Utah lawmakers debate bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Utahns gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to show their support for transgender youth in the state. The rally was organized as the 2023 Utah Legislative Session was underway, in which lawmakers have been debating three bills focusing on trans minors.
Utah Senate votes to approve school voucher bill; legislation bound for governor's desk
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Senate voted 20 to 8 Thursday to give final approval to House Bill 215, and the measure will now head to Gov. Spencer Cox's desk. A spokesperson for Cox told KUTV 2News reporter Daniel Woodruff the governor is reviewing the bill language, but he is not planning to veto it.
Students flood Utah Capitol to push for school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Capitol was flooded with a sea of green shirts Tuesday morning as students from across the state showed up to push for a bill that would establish a school voucher program and give teachers a pay raise. "School choice now!" the...
Bill raises concerns on private school scholarships primarily benefiting wealthy families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A voucher bill is raising concerns on how private school scholarships would primarily benefit wealthier families. A recent investigation by Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones found that the money from the newly passed voucher bill may primarily go to families who already attend private schools.
Utah volunteers prepare for annual homeless 'point-in-time' count
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The statewide annual count of people experiencing homelessness in Utah will take place this week. From Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, volunteers from nearly a dozen local councils will survey people across the state to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 25.
House unanimously passes 'Scott's Bill' to provide mental health care for first responders
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The House unanimously approved a bill that would provide mental health services for healthcare professionals after it had failed to advance during the previous legislative session. A first of its kind in the nation, "Scott's Bill" would allow medical professionals to receive mental healthcare...
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
Bill advances requiring police to conduct assessment for domestic violence incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill introduced in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has moved forward after a unanimous vote. S.B. 117 will require law enforcement to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners. Data shared...
More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
