Students flood Utah Capitol to push for school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Capitol was flooded with a sea of green shirts Tuesday morning as students from across the state showed up to push for a bill that would establish a school voucher program and give teachers a pay raise. "School choice now!" the...
Utah volunteers prepare for annual homeless 'point-in-time' count

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The statewide annual count of people experiencing homelessness in Utah will take place this week. From Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, volunteers from nearly a dozen local councils will survey people across the state to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 25.
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
