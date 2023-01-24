ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

These 4 cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values: Goldman Sachs

As interest rates continue to skyrocket, home prices across the country have continued to plummet — and Goldman Sachs says the declines will only worsen and extend through 2023. In a note to clients earlier this month, Goldman Sachs forecasted that four American cities in particular should gear up for a seismic decline compared to that of the 2008 housing crash. San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego, California will likely see boom and bust declines of more than 25%. Such declines would rival those seen around 15 years ago during the Great Recession. Home prices across the United...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
US News and World Report

Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
AOL Corp

2023’s Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII

If you have been waiting for prices to drop to buy a house, 2023 could be your year. However, the fall in housing prices doesn’t bode as well for current homeowners — or the overall U.S. economy. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
US News and World Report

IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...
US News and World Report

Koji Sato, Incoming Toyota CEO, Must Navigate Shift to Clean Energy

TOKYO (Reuters) -Koji Sato, who was named on Thursday as the future CEO of Japan's top automaker Toyota Motor Corp, is an engineer with a background in diesel engines who will be tasked with navigating the company's shift to clean energy. Currently the CEO of Toyota's luxury brand Lexus, Sato...
Axios

9 cities where rent actually declined in 2022

Rents are starting to roll over in parts of the country that were near the epicenter of the COVID-era home-price boom. Why it matters: Costs of shelter are currently key drivers of inflation. In December 2022, rents were 8% higher nationally than they were the same month in 2021, according...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Lebanese Central Bank Freezes Accounts of Money Exchanger Sanctioned by U.S

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah. The central bank said in a statement that it also froze...

