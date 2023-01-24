Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish starts podcast series for hunting draw process
"We wanted to clarify any questions that people may have had and also kind of debunk any rumors that may have popped up over the years," said NMDGF Communications Director Darren Vaughan.
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
travellemming.com
Chaco Canyon (2023 National Historical Park Visitor Guide)
Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which contains Chaco Canyon, is one of the most impressive national parks in the United States. Not only does it inhabit 34,000 acres of protected wilderness, but it also houses 4,000 archaeological sites and is an International Dark Sky Park. I’ve explored most national parks...
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
kunm.org
THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More
US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
KRQE News 13
The history of beer in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January, 24 is “Beer Can Appreciation Day.” Historian Raffi Andonian shared the history behind “Beer Can Appreciation Day” and its connection to New Mexico. On January 24, 1935, a New Jersey-based brewery called Kruegers released the beer can. Over the years,...
Roundhouse Roundup: Electric vehicles, energy in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, January 26, legislators are digging into a handful of bills that could have big economic and environmental implications for the state. On the table are bills that open the door for expanded renewable energy projects, push the adoption of electric vehicles, and limit the state’s Public Regulation Commission to pursue new […]
travellemming.com
25 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico (in 2023)
I’ve extensively traveled through the Southwest and in this guide, I share the absolute best places to visit in New Mexico!. Read on to learn about the most popular New Mexico attractions, including Santa Fe, Roswell, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. I also cover lesser-known spots, like where to find hot springs, sample New Mexico wines, and see otherworldly landscapes.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: Landscapes
We're pleased to present the winners of the 22nd annual New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest in the Landscapes category. “A quick trip to southern New Mexico would not have been complete without visiting this magical place. I arrived on the White Sands National Park dunes right after a heavy thunderstorm. It was dark with very little light, but I held out hope that I would be able to get some photos in before nighttime. Luckily, the clouds lifted, which provided a neat atmosphere. I could not have asked for better conditions.”
New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico continues to see continued growth in cannabis sales since the substance was legalized for recreational use sales back in April of 2022. The month of December has seen the highest numbers so far, with over $28 million in adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Regulation & The post New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet appeared first on KVIA.
KOAT 7
Snow totals from across New Mexico
A winter storm brought heavy snow to some parts of New Mexico. Here's an interactive look at how much snow fell throughout the state. This is preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Data could be incomplete as snow totals continue to be reported.
ladailypost.com
Deadline Approaches For New Mexico Arts Artist Residencies At Bosque Redondo Memorial Jan. 27
New Mexico Arts will sponsor two artist residencies at Bosque Redondo Memorial (BRM) in 2023. Artists who participate will receive $14,000 in two payments, covering living expenses and project-related materials, and a one-bedroom lodging onsite at BRM. The Memorial’s Resource Room also will be made available as a studio and...
KRQE News 13
Cold air will continue as breezes die down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
KRQE News 13
Colder air moves in behind latest storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Heavy snow fell across parts of New Mexico last night through this morning as another winter storm moved through New Mexico. A couple of inches fell in the Rio Grande Valley from Socorro to T or C. The East Mountains as Roswell also picked up a couple of inches of snowfall. Meanwhile, areas like Clovis picked up as much as 8″. The snow moved out by noon, but another round of snow is developing along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains this evening. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 2-6″ of snow is possible.
KRQE News 13
Temperatures stay cold through Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a frigid start to Thursday across New Mexico, especially in northern New Mexico, where mountain temperatures have dropped to negative twenty degrees, and most low elevation spots are in the single digits and teens. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious...
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
KRQE News 13
Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.
New Mexico companies to receive funding for new employee training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ten New Mexico businesses are getting state funding to help train new employees. The funding comes form the Job Training Incentive Program. The funds will help support the training of 87 new employees and six interns at ten companies across New Mexico for January. The companies will be reimbursed 50% to 75% […]
Comments / 0