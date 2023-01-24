Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
otakuusamagazine.com
Comic Girls Manga Has Just One Chapter Left
Just one chapter remains for Kaori Hanzawa’s Comic Girls manga. According to the March issue of Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Max magazine, the four-panel comedy series is officially set to come to an end in the next chapter. That chapter will be published in the April issue of Manga Time Kirara Max, which goes on sale in Japan on February 17.
otakuusamagazine.com
DEEMO Memorial Keys Anime Film Plans February 2 Screening in U.S.
CHARACTER – ACTOR. “The Girl” Alice and Masked Lady: Michelle Marie. The film opened in Japan on February 25, 2022. Here’s the official synopsis:. Alone in a castle, a figure plays a piano… Deemo. One day, a girl falls from the sky. A castle littered with...
A new Norwegian Netflix movie is creeping up streaming charts – and it’s got glowing reviews
The new Netflix movie Narvik might be a hidden gem for fans of war epics
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 24
Above Suspicion is now below suspicion! Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller briefly knocked out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, but the harfoots (harfeet?) struck back and sent the Queen of Dragons back to irrelevance. All the action is happening on the bottom of the list because the top of the list remains solid, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dominating.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
ComicBook
Sailor Moon Cosmos Debuts New Character Designs
It's tough to keep a good Sailor Scout down, as Sailor Moon and her allies are set to return later this year with two new movies that will adapt the final arc of the manga. Releasing in rapid succession in Japan, with the first film landing in theaters on June 9th and the second hitting later that very same month on June 30th, the Sailor Scouts will have two major adventures to deal with. Now, new character designs, and the voice actors that will be bringing the characters to life, have been revealed.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Final Season Shares Special Studio Update
The war featuring the Scout Regiment attempting to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger is prepping to come to an end this year, with Studio MAPPA looking to begin the "Conclusion Arc" of Attack on Titan's anime adaptation this March. With the series preparing to give anime viewers the biggest battle of the television series to date, the animation house has shared a brand new update when it comes to the recording process as the grand finale looks to brutally end the story of the Survey Corps.
otakuusamagazine.com
Japan Has Almost Twice as Many Voice Actresses as Voice Actors
Seiyu Grand Prix, a voice actor magazine in Japan, annually publishes a Voice Actress Directory and a Voice Actor Directory of all the professional voice talents currently working in Japan. And with plenty of anime, video games, virtual YouTubers and the task of dubbing other countries’ movies and shows into Japanese, there is a fair amount of work. This year has seen the highest rates of voice talents yet in the directory, especially when it comes to voice actresses.
otakuusamagazine.com
Live-Action Insomniacs After School Film Sets Opening Month
Both an anime and live-action film were announced for the Insomniacs After School manga a little over a year ago, and the movie is now officially set to open in Japan this June. With that news comes a new teaser trailer and visual, so let’s see how the adaptation of Makoto Ojiro’s manga is shaping up below.
wegotthiscovered.com
A throwback action thriller left to burn at the box office scopes out a top spot on streaming
As the architect of the Yellowstone universe, Taylor Sheridan can do no wrong on the small screen, and his feature-length track record isn’t too shabby, either. That being second, third second film from behind the camera was left to burn at the box office, even if Those Who Wish Me Dead is a decidedly old school throwback thriller that packs a mean punch.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Postponed After Episode 6
Buckle up, friends, because it’s going to be another extra-long anime season. Following announcements of COVID-19 related delays for Ayakishi Triangle, NieR:Automata Ver1.1a and UniteUp!, the latest anime to meet a similar fate is the adaptation of Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga. According...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Dominates Poll Ranking Anime's Best Heroes
My Hero Academia is throwing some hard challenges at the heroes of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters that are trying their hardest to keep Hero Society from falling apart following the devastating events of the War Arc. In a new online poll, it would seem that the crime fighters that sprung from the mind of creator Kohei Horikoshi have risen the ranks when it comes to some of their fellow anime brethren, taking some of the top spots when fans were asked "which anime heroes are your favorites?".
Chainsaw Man Is The Most Intense Anime I've Seen In Years, And You Have To Watch It
Chainsaw Man is one of the new brutal anime that came out of 2022 -- and you need to check it out now if you haven't already.
Brendan Fraser showed up at a screening of 'The Mummy' completely decked out in costume
Brendan Fraser might be making the greatest career comeback ever, racking up accolades and award nominations for his dramatic, transformative role in “The Whale." But the OG Fraser fans (the ones who watch “Doom Patrol” solely to hear his voice and proudly pronounce his last name as Fray-zure, for this is the proper pronunciation) have known of his remarkable talent since the 90s, when he embodied the ultimate charming, dashing—and slightly goofball—Hollywood action lead. Let us not forget his arguably most well known and beloved 90s character—Rick O’Connell from the “Mummy” franchise. Between his quippy one-liners, Indiana Jones-like adventuring skills and fabulous hair, what’s not to like? During a double feature of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London, moviegoers got the ultimate surprise when who should walk in but Brendan Fraser himself, completely decked out in Rick O’Connell attire. The brown leather jacket. The scarf. Everything.
otakuusamagazine.com
Dropkick on My Devil! Wants Doujinshi For Upcoming Event
The anime Dropkick on My Devil! (original title: Jashin-chan Dropkick) is holding an event called “Jashin-chan Fes” on May 4, and is currently welcoming doujinshi group applications. There are some requirements for people who want to bring their doujin: the doujinshi must be something all ages can read,...
