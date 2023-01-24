Two women are facing charges after being caught trying to smuggle cocaine into the United State at different border crossings in Brownsville. Flor Soto of Brownsville was stopped on Monday at Veterans International Bridge after inspectors found 35 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle. Zanet Padron of Harlingen was also arrested on Monday after inspectors found nearly 85 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle.

