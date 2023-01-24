Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $1.9 Million Worth of Cocaine in Three Seizures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in three separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $1,908,040. “Our officers remain alert as they use multiple enforcement tools to conduct their inspections while they...
CBP seizes 35 pounds of cocaine in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized over 35 pounds of cocaine at an international bridge in Brownsville. Flor Mariel Soto, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Monday after attempting to enter the country from Mexico with 35 pounds of concealed drugs. Soto was driving a gray 2014 Ford Escape while […]
kurv.com
Women Caught At Brownsville Border Crossings Trying To Smuggle Cocaine
Two women are facing charges after being caught trying to smuggle cocaine into the United State at different border crossings in Brownsville. Flor Soto of Brownsville was stopped on Monday at Veterans International Bridge after inspectors found 35 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle. Zanet Padron of Harlingen was also arrested on Monday after inspectors found nearly 85 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
Feds: Woman enters U.S. through Brownsville with 84lbs of cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman entering the United States through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville was arrested after authorities found 35 bundles of cocaine in her vehicle, records indicated. Zanet Padron was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
Coast Guard seizes haul of red snapper from Mexican fishermen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a Mexican crew near South Padre Island after the fishermen were spotted illegally fishing in U.S. federal waters. On Tuesday, a Coast Guard Air Station crew from the Corpus Christi station saw four fishermen illegally fishing in a lancha about one mile north of Maritime […]
cw39.com
Video: Smuggler leads troopers on chase before crashing into ranch fence, migrants bail out
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Jan. 19 on Highway...
Judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a special condition to her supervised release, a woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Chelsea Madill was sentenced Jan. 9 to three years of supervised release with a special condition that she must “participate and complete […]
KRGV
Texas starts newest border wall project in Los Indios
The Rio Grande Valley's second state-built border wall is underway at the west end of Los Indios, according to a city official. Employees for the contractor Posilico Civil, Inc. are prepping border wall panels for installation along a stretch running just a few feet north of the federal levee. The...
ems1.com
Texas city ends decades-long relationship with ambulance company
Med-Care EMS asked McAllen leaders to choose one of four subsidy options because of cost increases Berenice Garcia. McALLEN, Texas — McAllen is severing ties with Med-Care EMS after the ambulance company requested hundreds of thousands to millions annually to continue its service throughout the city. During a meeting...
riograndeguardian.com
City of Mission makes Bryan Road-Interstate 2 Connector is its No. 1 legislative priority
MISSION, Texas – The City of Mission has settled on its top legislative agenda item for the 88th Legislature – securing funding for the $145 million Bryan Road-Interstate 2 Connector. The issue was discussed at Wednesday’s Mission Economic Development Corporation board meeting. Mission Mayor Nori Gonzalez Garza and...
Harlingen Municipal Court to offer amnesty for some cases during February
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Municipal Court is holding amnesty on failure-to-appear cases. The Harlingen Municipal Court said the amnesty will only take place during February, on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court is located at 1018 Fair Park Blvd. in Harlingen. If the original violations are paid immediately […]
Justice of the Peace extends office hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 Andre Maldonado’s office is now open during the lunch hour. JP Maldonado’s office said residents needing to do business with the JP’s office can visit between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. “We understand our constituents lead busy lives and we […]
Brownsville man allegedly bit officer while being arrested, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is facing additional charges after allegedly biting an officer while being taken into custody, according to police. Sergio Ivan Garcia-Armendarez was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault on peace officer, assault family violence, resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Shortly […]
McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
One in custody following pursuit in Brownsville, DPS says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County. Brownsville police provided assistance, saying […]
Edinburg student allegedly threatens faculty members, detained
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating an alleged threat by a student toward faculty members at an IDEA College Prep school Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg. At about 4:07 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to IDEA College Prep located on 2553 N. Roegiers Road after a 13-year-old student allegedly told […]
Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
Rochelle Garza named president of Texas Civil Rights Project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rochelle Garza on Thursday was announced as president of the Texas Civil Rights Project. Garza is a fifth-generation Tejana and civil rights attorney from Brownsville. In 2022, she was also the Democratic nominee for Texas attorney general. James Nortey, chairman of the TCRP Board, said he is happy to welcome Garza […]
Comments / 0