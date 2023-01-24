CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scientists have developed a tiny mechanical probe that can measure the inherent stiffness of cells and tissues as well as the internal forces the cells generate and exert on one another. Their new “magnetic microrobot” is the first such probe to be able to quantify both properties, the researchers report, and will aid in understanding cellular processes associated with development and disease.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO