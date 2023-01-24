Read full article on original website
illinois.edu
Illinois alum awarded Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign alumna Brittney Nadler recently was awarded a Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship. Funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by Howard University, the Pickering Fellowship supports individuals who seek careers in the State Department’s Foreign Service. Nadler was...
illinois.edu
Illini Men's Basketball hosts Ohio State tonight
After an idle weekend, Illinois returns to action Tuesday night, hosting Ohio State at sold out State Farm Center (6 p.m., ESPN). Illinois is 62-29 all-time against Ohio State in games played at State Farm Center.
illinois.edu
Four women choreographers to present at Studiodance 2023
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Four women choreographers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign dance department will present work at Studiodance 2023 examining toxic environments, biases and assumptions, new motherhood and the resilience of women. Studiodance 2023 is Jan. 26-28 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. A livestreamed performance of...
illinois.edu
Best of: Illinois Holocaust survivor recounts escape from Nazis
Among the small numbers of Holocaust survivors who made it to American shores is Bill Gingold of Urbana. We talked about his birth in the Warsaw, Poland ghetto in 1939, his family's escape to Siberia and his evenutal move to America. Gingold spent decades in Central Illinois, where he became a clinician, a husband, father and grandfather.
illinois.edu
Probe can measure both cell stiffness and traction, researchers report
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scientists have developed a tiny mechanical probe that can measure the inherent stiffness of cells and tissues as well as the internal forces the cells generate and exert on one another. Their new “magnetic microrobot” is the first such probe to be able to quantify both properties, the researchers report, and will aid in understanding cellular processes associated with development and disease.
illinois.edu
Geothermal 'battery' repurposes abandoned oil and gas well in Illinois, researchers report
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have successfully demonstrated efficient geothermal heat storage while simultaneously repurposing an abandoned oil and gas well. A new study, led by civil and environmental engineering professor Tugce Baser, is the first field investigation of a geothermal energy storage system...
