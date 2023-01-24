Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Rotary Hears From PEEC Executive Director Jillian Rubio
Jillian Rubio, executive director of the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC), spoke to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos during the holiday season. Photo by Linda Hull. As the December holidays approached, Jillian Rubio, the new Executive Director of the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC,) took time from her hurried hours to speak to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos.
ladailypost.com
Helping Empower Heroes In Española
As many are aware, Española has for decades had a relatively large population of unhoused people. The mental and physical health needs of those struggling folks have rarely been addressed, and many addictions have gone untreated. In turn, this problem has been a huge burden on the town. Since...
ladailypost.com
Angelica Gurule Strives To Achieve Environmental Stewardship As Los Alamos County Sustainability Manager
County Sustainability Manager Angelica Gurule. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County has made a lot of commitments to environmental sustainability – whether it is reaching carbon neutrality by 2040, implementing a municipal food compost program or installing electric vehicle charging stations. As the County’s new Sustainability Manager, Angelica Gurule is helping to make good on these commitments.
ladailypost.com
NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship
ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
ladailypost.com
LAPD: Battle Of The Badges To Benefit Special Olympics
This year our communities finest will suit up to play a charity event to benefit our local Special Olympic Athletes at the Los Alamos ice-rink. On Saturday Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Los Alamos Police Officers will battle Los Alamos Firefighters in a game of Broomball! What is Broomball? Broomball is like ice hockey but without skates, what could go wrong?
KRQE News 13
Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.
ladailypost.com
New PED Deputy Cabinet Secretary Starts Work
SANTA FE — The Public Education Department (PED) has hired Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin as its newest deputy cabinet secretary. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do something to make a difference,” said Archuleta-Staehlin, the product of Santa Fe Public Schools who was born in New Mexico. As...
ladailypost.com
Co-Op Hosts Art Opening Noon-2 PM Saturday Jan. 28
The Los Alamos Cooperative Market is hosting an art opening noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at 95 Entrada Drive. Courtesy/LA-Co-op.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Morning Glory
On the job in Los Alamos is Morning Glory employee Keegan Bernstein ringing up an order for customer Wes Frazier recently at 1377 Diamond Dr. The popular eatery is known for its baked goods and breakfast and lunch menu. For more information, visit the Morning Glory website here or call 505.662.4000. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos High School’s Kathy Hipwood Named 2022 Girls High School XC Coach Of The Year For New Mexico!
LAHS Girls Cross Country Coach Kathy Hipwood for the third time has been named 2022 Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for New Mexico. Photo by Blake Wood. ‘Coach Hipwood has earned more championships than any other cross country coach in New Mexico history.’. Los Alamos High...
ladailypost.com
The Food Depot’s Souper Bowl Tickets Sell Out
The Food Depot’s annual community event, Souper Bowl XXVII, has completely sold out of all tickets as of 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 – three days prior to the actual event. The much-anticipated event returns Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Fe Convention Center. “We are overwhelmed by...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Jan. 24
5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at project Y Cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Free Networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses looking for funding, advice and general guidance. Register in advance. Chamber Business Breakfast: Los Alamos Tourism & Ambassador Program. Featuring Liz Martineau (Los Alamos Ambassador Program),...
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico showcases pet of the week
Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.
rrobserver.com
RR Home Improvement Show comes off three-year hiatus
The Rio Rancho Home Improvement Marketplace Show returns Feb. 4-5 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Each year, we search for the best of the best in home improvement. This year’s event features New Mexico’s finest home improvement experts and a super lineup of exciting new exhibitors,” said David Griffin, president of New Mexico Business.
KRQE News 13
Volunteers wanted: Animal Welfare looking for help with homeless pets
If this year, you made a goal to volunteer and give of your time to a local organization you might consider, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. Their dedicated staff works tirelessly to ensure the city’s homeless pets find their way to forever-loving homes and you could be a part of that.
Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Governing Body Approves Old Pecos Rezoning
The Santa Fe Governing Body has approved a controversial and long delayed rezoning of a parcel on Old Pecos Trail. The 6-3 vote on Saturday would allow a 25-lot subdivision to be built on about nine and a half acres near Old Pecos and West Zia Road. There was strong...
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
KOAT 7
Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
