Los Alamos County, NM

ladailypost.com

Rotary Hears From PEEC Executive Director Jillian Rubio

Jillian Rubio, executive director of the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC), spoke to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos during the holiday season. Photo by Linda Hull. As the December holidays approached, Jillian Rubio, the new Executive Director of the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC,) took time from her hurried hours to speak to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Helping Empower Heroes In Española

As many are aware, Española has for decades had a relatively large population of unhoused people. The mental and physical health needs of those struggling folks have rarely been addressed, and many addictions have gone untreated. In turn, this problem has been a huge burden on the town. Since...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

Angelica Gurule Strives To Achieve Environmental Stewardship As Los Alamos County Sustainability Manager

County Sustainability Manager Angelica Gurule. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County has made a lot of commitments to environmental sustainability – whether it is reaching carbon neutrality by 2040, implementing a municipal food compost program or installing electric vehicle charging stations. As the County’s new Sustainability Manager, Angelica Gurule is helping to make good on these commitments.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship

ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

LAPD: Battle Of The Badges To Benefit Special Olympics

This year our communities finest will suit up to play a charity event to benefit our local Special Olympic Athletes at the Los Alamos ice-rink. On Saturday Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Los Alamos Police Officers will battle Los Alamos Firefighters in a game of Broomball! What is Broomball? Broomball is like ice hockey but without skates, what could go wrong?
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

New PED Deputy Cabinet Secretary Starts Work

SANTA FE — The Public Education Department (PED) has hired Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin as its newest deputy cabinet secretary. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do something to make a difference,” said Archuleta-Staehlin, the product of Santa Fe Public Schools who was born in New Mexico. As...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: At Morning Glory

On the job in Los Alamos is Morning Glory employee Keegan Bernstein ringing up an order for customer Wes Frazier recently at 1377 Diamond Dr. The popular eatery is known for its baked goods and breakfast and lunch menu. For more information, visit the Morning Glory website here or call 505.662.4000. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

The Food Depot’s Souper Bowl Tickets Sell Out

The Food Depot’s annual community event, Souper Bowl XXVII, has completely sold out of all tickets as of 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 – three days prior to the actual event. The much-anticipated event returns Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Fe Convention Center. “We are overwhelmed by...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Jan. 24

5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at project Y Cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Free Networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses looking for funding, advice and general guidance. Register in advance. Chamber Business Breakfast: Los Alamos Tourism & Ambassador Program. Featuring Liz Martineau (Los Alamos Ambassador Program),...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico showcases pet of the week

Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RR Home Improvement Show comes off three-year hiatus

The Rio Rancho Home Improvement Marketplace Show returns Feb. 4-5 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Each year, we search for the best of the best in home improvement. This year’s event features New Mexico’s finest home improvement experts and a super lineup of exciting new exhibitors,” said David Griffin, president of New Mexico Business.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Governing Body Approves Old Pecos Rezoning

The Santa Fe Governing Body has approved a controversial and long delayed rezoning of a parcel on Old Pecos Trail. The 6-3 vote on Saturday would allow a 25-lot subdivision to be built on about nine and a half acres near Old Pecos and West Zia Road. There was strong...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

