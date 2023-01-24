ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UT San Antonio

UTSA presents ‘Refined Reflections into the Formidable’ exhibit on January 27

JANUARY 25, 2023 — UTSA will host “Refined Reflections into the Formidable: Contemporary Latino Art from the Zoe Diaz Collection,” an exhibition on display at the Russell Hill Rogers Galleries at the Southwest Campus from January 27 through March 11. This exhibition features 23 artists whose works span a broad range of approaches, including large-scale and intimate paintings, drawings, photographs and mixed-media sculptures reflecting themes of power and pride in cultural legacies, spirituality, family and everyday life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

President Eighmy to host State of the University on January 30

JANUARY 24, 2023 — UTSA President Taylor Eighmy will host a State of the University address at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 30, at the Buena Vista Theater at the Downtown Campus. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend in person or watch online via livestream. Attendees can expect the address to include three segments: a formal presentation, a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy