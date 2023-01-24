JANUARY 25, 2023 — UTSA will host “Refined Reflections into the Formidable: Contemporary Latino Art from the Zoe Diaz Collection,” an exhibition on display at the Russell Hill Rogers Galleries at the Southwest Campus from January 27 through March 11. This exhibition features 23 artists whose works span a broad range of approaches, including large-scale and intimate paintings, drawings, photographs and mixed-media sculptures reflecting themes of power and pride in cultural legacies, spirituality, family and everyday life.

