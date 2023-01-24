ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
CNN

Opinion: Don't be fooled, a recession really is coming

Despite the relatively robust job growth we've been seeing, the Economic Cycle Research Institute, which we co-founded, has been predicting recession since last spring, and it remains our expectation that the US economy will enter a recession this year, write Lakshman Achuthan and Anirvan Banerji.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CBS News

U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
24/7 Wall St.

The 2023 Recession

Most economists questioned some widely followed surveys’ believe there will be a recession this year. Some business executives say the downturn has already started. This recession will have several similarities to most of those in the past and is unlikely to be as bad as The Great Recession. A new PCW survey reflects views commonly […]
KRMG

GDP data to show economic health amid recession fears

WASHINGTON — Investors, business leaders and everyday Americans will be keeping a close watch on the release of gross domestic product data on Thursday, as inflation eases but recession fears still loom. The data for the final three months of 2022 will show whether the economy continued to expand...
AFP

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

The US economy grew at a slower pace in 2022 but performed better than expected in the final months of last year, the Commerce Department said Thursday, as recession fears loomed. Against this backdrop, the world's largest economy expanded 2.1 percent for all of 2022, down from the figure in 2021, according to Commerce Department data.
