Southampton recall defender Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa to provide 'experience' at the back as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
chatsports.com
Duncan Ferguson 'is set to be named the new Forest Green Rovers boss' as the Everton legend takes up daunting first permanent managerial job with the club bottom of League One
Duncan Ferguson is reportedly set to be named the new Forest Green Rovers boss, as he looks to take up his first permanent job in management. The 51-year-old former Everton first-team coach met with the club officials after they sacked manager Ian Burchnall following a defeat to Bolton Wanderers, leaving them sitting bottom of the League One table.
Everton star Amadou Onana SNUBS Chelsea transfer interest leaving door open for Arsenal to sign £50m-rated midfielder
EVERTON star Amadou Onana has snubbed a move to Chelsea which could open the door for Arsenal to get revenge for their Mykhailo Mudryk hijacking. Onana's future on Merseyside looks bleak after Sky Sports reported that he failed to report to training on Tuesday. And the Telegraph claimed that Chelsea,...
Southampton transfer news: Right-back deal close; talks over Rennes winger
The latest Southampton transfer news as Saints search for right-back & winger.
BBC
William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure
Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
chatsports.com
Thiago Silva 'is set to sign a new one-year deal at Chelsea' taking the Brazilian beyond his 39th birthday - with Graham Potter 'determined not to lose his leadership and experience'
Thiago Silva's spell at Chelsea is set to be extended with the veteran centre back close to signing a new contract. As detailed by Sportsmail on Monday, the Blues are going to offer the 38-year-old a new deal beyond this season. And according to the Mirror, the Brazilian will sign...
BBC
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from the road and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving. Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his 2022-plate Mercedes G-Wagen in Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at 01:20 GMT on 12 January. A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol...
Yardbarker
Predicted Manchester United XI vs Reading: Ten Hag to make 5 changes
Erik ten Hag will want to ensure Manchester United are still fighting on all fronts by the end of this week. After beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, the Red Devils are on the verge of returning to Wembley, but there’s still a lot of football to be played in the FA Cup.
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Brendan Rodgers provides update on Leicester transfer plans
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists all his players know where they stand ahead of the transfer deadline.The window closes on Tuesday with Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard linked with moves away.The Foxes have signed Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for £17m this window with Rodgers still hunting new recruits.“There will be adjustments in the squad but everyone is clear from the summer what their situation is,” he said.“If a senior player has to miss out (in the 25-man Premier League squad) he will have known that will have been the case or known he needed to get...
Arsenal’s forgotten star Cedric Soares on brink of joining Fulham on loan until end of season
ARSENAL star Cedric Soares is on the verge of joining Fulham on loan, according to reports. The defender has been a bit part player this season with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu above him in the pecking order. Fulham opened talks with the Gunners earlier this month with Marco Silva...
chatsports.com
Sporting Lisbon enquire about signing out of favour Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season... with right-back Pedro Porro closing in on a move to Tottenham
Sporting Lisbon have made an enquiry about signing Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese giants look to be searching for immediate backup as right-back Pedro Porro closes in on a move to Tottenham. Spurs were trying to wrap up a deal with...
chatsports.com
Newcastle target Anthony Gordon misses a THIRD consecutive day of Everton training - despite Toon still being stuck in talks over lowering Everton's £60m price tag
Everton attacker Anthony Gordon has reportedly missed his third consecutive day of training at Finch Farm. Gordon, subject of Newcastle United interest, has missed three days - a 'planned absence' earlier on Tuesday - in addition to the unexplained absences on Wednesday and Thursday. According to Sky Sports, Gordon did...
