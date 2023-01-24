ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southampton recall defender Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa to provide 'experience' at the back as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 2 days ago
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
WSB Radio

Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
chatsports.com

Duncan Ferguson 'is set to be named the new Forest Green Rovers boss' as the Everton legend takes up daunting first permanent managerial job with the club bottom of League One

Duncan Ferguson is reportedly set to be named the new Forest Green Rovers boss, as he looks to take up his first permanent job in management. The 51-year-old former Everton first-team coach met with the club officials after they sacked manager Ian Burchnall following a defeat to Bolton Wanderers, leaving them sitting bottom of the League One table.
BBC

William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie

Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
BBC

Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success

Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
chatsports.com

Thiago Silva 'is set to sign a new one-year deal at Chelsea' taking the Brazilian beyond his 39th birthday - with Graham Potter 'determined not to lose his leadership and experience'

Thiago Silva's spell at Chelsea is set to be extended with the veteran centre back close to signing a new contract. As detailed by Sportsmail on Monday, the Blues are going to offer the 38-year-old a new deal beyond this season. And according to the Mirror, the Brazilian will sign...
BBC

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from the road and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving. Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his 2022-plate Mercedes G-Wagen in Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at 01:20 GMT on 12 January. A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol...
Yardbarker

Predicted Manchester United XI vs Reading: Ten Hag to make 5 changes

Erik ten Hag will want to ensure Manchester United are still fighting on all fronts by the end of this week. After beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, the Red Devils are on the verge of returning to Wembley, but there’s still a lot of football to be played in the FA Cup.
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers provides update on Leicester transfer plans

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists all his players know where they stand ahead of the transfer deadline.The window closes on Tuesday with Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard linked with moves away.The Foxes have signed Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for £17m this window with Rodgers still hunting new recruits.“There will be adjustments in the squad but everyone is clear from the summer what their situation is,” he said.“If a senior player has to miss out (in the 25-man Premier League squad) he will have known that will have been the case or known he needed to get...
chatsports.com

Sporting Lisbon enquire about signing out of favour Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season... with right-back Pedro Porro closing in on a move to Tottenham

Sporting Lisbon have made an enquiry about signing Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese giants look to be searching for immediate backup as right-back Pedro Porro closes in on a move to Tottenham. Spurs were trying to wrap up a deal with...
chatsports.com

Newcastle target Anthony Gordon misses a THIRD consecutive day of Everton training - despite Toon still being stuck in talks over lowering Everton's £60m price tag

Everton attacker Anthony Gordon has reportedly missed his third consecutive day of training at Finch Farm. Gordon, subject of Newcastle United interest, has missed three days - a 'planned absence' earlier on Tuesday - in addition to the unexplained absences on Wednesday and Thursday. According to Sky Sports, Gordon did...

