Southampton recall defender Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa to provide 'experience' at the back as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists all his players know where they stand ahead of the transfer deadline.The window closes on Tuesday with Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard linked with moves away.The Foxes have signed Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for £17m this window with Rodgers still hunting new recruits.“There will be adjustments in the squad but everyone is clear from the summer what their situation is,” he said.“If a senior player has to miss out (in the 25-man Premier League squad) he will have known that will have been the case or known he needed to get...

10 HOURS AGO