allaboutarizonanews.com
Couple Murdered in Phoenix Leads Police to Kansas, Suspect Killed in Shootout
Authorities are reporting that a Phoenix murder suspect has been apprehended in Kansas after a shootout with local police. On Sunday afternoon, Phoenix police responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police discovered the brutal scene of a double murder. A young, mother and father were found shot to death inside the home Sunday,
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
californiaexaminer.net
A Suspect Killed During Police Shooting In Kansas After Two Found Dead In Phoenix
An investigation has been opened by the police into a double killing that took place in Phoenix on Sunday. After one o’clock in the afternoon, officers from the Phoenix Police Department were dispatched to a residence located near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road on the report of an injured person.
Phoenix double homicide suspect shot and killed by deputies in Dodge City shootout: reports
Deputies in Dodge City, Kansas got into a shootout with a double homicide suspect out of Phoenix on Monday, resulting in the suspect's death and three deputies getting injured.
ABC 15 News
Murder suspect killed by police had recent felony arrest involving victim
PHOENIX — In 72 hours, police say Leroy Malone murdered two young parents, drove across multiple states, shot three police officers after a traffic stop, and then died in a shootout with law enforcement. On Sunday, January 22, Phoenix PD said Malone shot and killed 28-year-old Cameron Brown and...
ABC 15 News
MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West
SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver sentenced to 11.5 years for Chandler crash that left father dead
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way drunk driver will be behind bars for over a decade after killing a father and Valley bartender almost a year ago in Chandler. On Tuesday, Hannah Dike was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison as part of a plea deal. She faced more than two decades in prison but her previous DUI played a role in the punishment.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
KTAR.com
Suspected street racer arrested after Phoenix freeway wreck
PHOENIX — A suspected street racer was arrested after a multivehicle wreck closed down a Phoenix freeway for several hours over the weekend, authorities said. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, was booked on multiple counts — including racing on highways, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault — after Saturday night’s crash on Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Finds New Inmates Attempting to Sneak Suspected Fentanyl into Jail System
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced last week that it had made multiple discoveries of suspected fentanyl pills being smuggled by newly booked inmates into the Intake, Transfer, and Release Facility (ITRF). “This week alone MCSO detention officers have seized approximately 260 pills in the jail system, suspected...
KTAR.com
Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley
PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
AZFamily
Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam
Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam
Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a basin near Higley Roady and Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.
KOLD-TV
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police have confirmed the identities of two teen girls who were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center on Saturday night. Mesa police say a man was walking his dog near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard around 6...
KTAR.com
Federal agent from Mesa loses job, pay for doing side gigs while on duty
PHOENIX — A federal agent from Mesa lost his job and has to repay more than $130,000 in salary because he drove for Amazon, Uber and Lyft while on duty, authorities said Tuesday. A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix recently ordered Sean M. Nelson, 44, to pay $133,999...
AZFamily
Former federal agent from Mesa sentenced after driving for Lyft, Uber while on duty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former federal agent from Mesa will have to pay thousands in restitution after using his government-owned vehicle to drive for Lyft and other companies while on duty. Sean M. Nelson, 44, was previously a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Between Nov. 2019...
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
AZFamily
Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
Comments / 0