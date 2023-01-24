ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

allaboutarizonanews.com

Couple Murdered in Phoenix Leads Police to Kansas, Suspect Killed in Shootout

Authorities are reporting that a Phoenix murder suspect has been apprehended in Kansas after a shootout with local police. On Sunday afternoon, Phoenix police responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police discovered the brutal scene of a double murder. A young, mother and father were found shot to death inside the home Sunday,
PHOENIX, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise

ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspected street racer arrested after Phoenix freeway wreck

PHOENIX — A suspected street racer was arrested after a multivehicle wreck closed down a Phoenix freeway for several hours over the weekend, authorities said. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, was booked on multiple counts — including racing on highways, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault — after Saturday night’s crash on Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley

PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam

Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

