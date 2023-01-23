(Sidney) -- A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County regarding alleged mishandlings of regulating wind turbines in the county. According to a press release from the offices of Lawyers Shawn Shearer and Theodore Sporer, a 60-page petition outlining at least 20 separate allegations has been filed into district court in Fremont county to "express frustrations with the county's Board of Supervisors" and their attempts to regulate wind turbines. According to the release, allegations include the board failing to comply with their own ordinances and the laws of Iowa requiring proper notice, open public proceedings, and legally required publications of county ordinances.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO