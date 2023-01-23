Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Felder to staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has hired Gus Felder to its staff. Felder will serve as executive of player development. Felder previously worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
kmaland.com
Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside
(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 26th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below. Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G) Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM. Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G),...
kmaland.com
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
kmaland.com
James Achenbach, 88 of Thurman, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Fremont County citizen's group files lawsuit against county over wind energy regulations
(Sidney) -- A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County regarding alleged mishandlings of regulating wind turbines in the county. According to a press release from the offices of Lawyers Shawn Shearer and Theodore Sporer, a 60-page petition outlining at least 20 separate allegations has been filed into district court in Fremont county to "express frustrations with the county's Board of Supervisors" and their attempts to regulate wind turbines. According to the release, allegations include the board failing to comply with their own ordinances and the laws of Iowa requiring proper notice, open public proceedings, and legally required publications of county ordinances.
kmaland.com
Fatal Council Bluffs fire under investigation
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a deadly fire occurring Wednesday evening. Council Bluffs fire officials say firefighters were sent to a structure fire at 114 Blackhawk Street shortly before 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the house, and were informed that someone could be trapped inside. Firefighters quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment, and found a male subject dead inside. A dog was also found dead.
