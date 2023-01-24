ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

explore venango

Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Killed in Crash in Fairview Township

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on W. Lake Rd. just east of Hartley Rd. around 1:21 p.m. The driver of a Kia car - William Newman Jr., 52, of West Springfield - was heading...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, PA
explore venango

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Oak Road

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Oak Raod Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:18 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on Oak Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say driven by 29-year-old Taylor R. Kline,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the name of the crash victim. One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township. The accident happened early Wednesday Jan. 25 afternoon at Route 5 (West Lake Road) and Beach Road. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 52-year-old Springfield Township man was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Route 5 reopens following fatal crash

UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Route 8 Closed in Venango County

Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
erienewsnow.com

Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township

Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Teen Injured in Crash on Wallaceville Road

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was taken to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash that happened on Wallaceville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Wallaceville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident

A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents

A crash in Sharon knocked out power to a third of the city Wednesday afternoon. The one-car crash happened around 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Dock Street and Orchard Street. Police say the only person in the vehicle was a 66-year-old from Sharon who was taken to the hospital...
SHARON, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Details revealed in report of Route 228 pedestrian-vehicle accident

Details surrounding the November pedestrian-vehicle crash on Route 228 near Mars Area Middle School were revealed in a report by Adams Township police obtained Tuesday by the Butler Eagle. Officials said Monday that Sue Haggerty, district judge for the Saxonburg area, was behind the wheel the night of Nov. 29...
SAXONBURG, PA

