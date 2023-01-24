Read full article on original website
Public Invited to Nature Art Showcase and Sale on February 3 & 4
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The public is invited to attend the Seventh Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale being held on February 3 and 4 in downtown Franklin. (Photo above: The Allegheny River in Warren, PA. Credit: Kirby Neubert of Seneca, PA) The event is free. This indoor art...
Franklin Celebration of Talent event set Feb. 4
The Barrow-Civic Theatre and the Franklin Rotary Club will present the sixth annual Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in conjunction with Franklin On Ice weekend festivities. This event showcases the variety of talents of all ages within the Franklin area. The audience decides who wins...
Keystone Grad Presents $250K Check to School District Foundation for New Gym Floor
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A Keystone High School alumnus on Thursday presented a check in the amount of $250,000.00 to the Keystone School District Education Foundation for a new hardwood floor in the high school gymnasium. (Pictured above, from left: Keystone High School alumnus Brian Coll; Keystone School District...
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Temporary to permanent position. Excellent benefits upon eligibility. Making sure each job is being done efficiently and safely. Oversee the production of the manufactured product. Review product through the process to make sure it is meeting quality...
SPONSORED: Join the West Park Rehab & Diagnostics Team!
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add enthusiastic individuals who would like to be a part of a life-changing team. West Park Rehab currently has openings for a Rehab Technician and Front Desk position. Rehab Technician. This person should be positive, energetic, able...
School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
John L. Seelbaugh
John L. Seelbaugh, 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness. John was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on September 13, 1947. He was the son of the late Donald...
Jean M. McBride
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, PA, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Jean was born in Clintonville, PA, on November 20, 1927, to Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hale. She was a 1946 graduate of Clintonville High School, where she played violin...
Jay D. Klingler
Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning January 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center. Mr. Klingler was born on September 22, 1934 at Turkey City, Richland Twp. Clarion County, PA, a son of the late Daniel and...
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Dr. Joseph A. Agnello
Dr. Joseph A. Agnello, 105, of Franklin, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born in Jamestown, NY on October 3, 1917, he was the son of the late Antonio and Lillian Piazza Agnello. He was a 1934 graduate of Knox High School.
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Portion of Seneca Street in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The boil water advisory for a portion of Seneca Street in Oil City has been lifted. Director of the Oil City Water Department Jason Herman told exploreVenango.com that the advisory was lifted on Wednesday afternoon, January 25, after two consistent test samples were approved by the department.
SPONSORED: Why Choose Rossbacher Insurance Group?
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group has saved families and individuals hundreds of dollars on their insurance needs. Rossbacher Insurance can save you money while making sure they are improving your protection. Tara saved a Rossbacher Insurance client over $450 per year on her auto insurance! The best...
Marilyn A. Creacraft
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival. Marilyn was born on January 23, 1942, in Pineville. She was raised by Lee and Marie (Jackson) Bevier who were her forever parents at 9...
Loren S. “Jack” Miller
Loren S. “Jack” Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at residence on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Born in Oil City on December 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Loren S. And Nellie Mae Mealy Miller. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and earned...
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide, Overnight Shift
Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES. Seeking...
Services Set for Thomas M. Ganoe
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, December 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church...
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
