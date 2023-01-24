ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA

The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet to Get Interest 'All Around the League' in FA

Expect Fred VanVleet to be a popular player in free agency this summer. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance on Sportsnet's Tim and Friends show Wednesday that she expected the veteran point guard to have interest from teams all around the NBA come free agency:. While VanVleet has a...
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: BK 'Actively Looking' for Trades; Joe Harris, Seth Curry Linked to Deals

The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the busier teams ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that "the Nets are one of the teams more actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run" and listed Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million) and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) as possible candidates to be moved because of "their short-term salaries and the fact that they've been playing lesser roles lately."
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41

DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Guards and Their Top Landing Spots

Organizing the chaos with the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline drawing near can be daunting. Perhaps the best way to manage the gossip, rumors and analysis is by position. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to break players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. Some straddle those delineations, such as Eric Gordon and Alex Caruso, who often play off the ball but can, to an extent, run the point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy