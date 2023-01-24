Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Kobe Bryant Explained Why Dennis Rodman Was A Better Athlete Than Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant agreed with Phil Jackson that Dennis Rodman was a better athlete than Michael Jordan.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Lakers: Why LA May Want To Keep Calling Washington Even After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Wizards remain a team rife with assets who could look to sell.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Penny Hardaway And Chris Webber Went To Michael Jordan's Room And Took Shoes, T-Shirts, And Earnings After They Played Against The 1992 Dream Team
Penny Hardaway and Chris Webber played against Michael Jordan and the Dream Team in scrimmages when they were in college. They took a lot of stuff from MJ after one of those games.
Rob Pelinka Reveals Why The Lakers Traded For Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka revealed why the team traded for Rui Hachimura.
"Very good for the Lakers” - Draymond Green hails Los Angeles Lakers for acquiring Rui Hachimura amid playoff quest
Draymond Green gets vocal on how Rui Hachimura could be a great asset for the LA Lakers after landing at his dream destination.
Brittney Griner might need to fly private. The WNBA doesn't allow charters. What's next?
On the heels of Brittney Griner's release from Russia, she may need to fly private due to security concerns. Charters have been an issue in the WNBA.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Domantas Sabonis Reveals Rui Hachimura Considered Los Angeles His Home Long Before Lakers Trade
Domantas Sabonis revealed that Rui Hachimura told him during his college days that LA would be his home one day.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA
The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet to Get Interest 'All Around the League' in FA
Expect Fred VanVleet to be a popular player in free agency this summer. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance on Sportsnet's Tim and Friends show Wednesday that she expected the veteran point guard to have interest from teams all around the NBA come free agency:. While VanVleet has a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Teams Won't 'Go Above and Beyond' in Trade for Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Detroit Pistons are making forward Bojan Bogdanović available ahead of next month's trade deadline, but it does not appear teams are willing to break the asset bank for a deal. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported teams have shown a lack of willingness to go "above...
Bleacher Report
Heat's Bam Adebayo Rips ASG Fan Voting: Some Guys 'Shouldn't Even Be on That List'
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo isn't happy with how the fans have voted for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. "I'll leave fan voting to fan voting," he said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "There are guys that shouldn't even be on that list. But it's fan voting. That's what it is and you got to live with that."
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: BK 'Actively Looking' for Trades; Joe Harris, Seth Curry Linked to Deals
The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the busier teams ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that "the Nets are one of the teams more actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run" and listed Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million) and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) as possible candidates to be moved because of "their short-term salaries and the fact that they've been playing lesser roles lately."
FOX Sports
Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41
DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Guards and Their Top Landing Spots
Organizing the chaos with the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline drawing near can be daunting. Perhaps the best way to manage the gossip, rumors and analysis is by position. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to break players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. Some straddle those delineations, such as Eric Gordon and Alex Caruso, who often play off the ball but can, to an extent, run the point.
Bleacher Report
Nets Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' Naz Reid Interests BKN Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have "inquired" about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets also have interest in the center. Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he could...
