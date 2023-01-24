Read full article on original website
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
#STRecruiting: Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell commits to USC #Gamecocks
Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell (6-1 190) is the latest standout from South Carolina’s football city, Rock Hill, to commit to USC. Caldwell announced his commitment today picking the Gamecocks over NC State. Caldwell originally committed to West Virginia but decommitted in December. Some of Caldwell’s other offers were from...
South Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor
The race is on for coveted TE prospect Nyckoles Harbor and South Carolina coaches are doing everything in their power to bring him to Columbia.
Elijah Caldwell Commits To South Carolina
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program landed one of their final targets from the 2023 recruiting class, wideout Elijah Caldwell.
Examining South Carolina's Revitalized Offense
With multiple departures of high-impact players and the addition of more weapons, South Carolina's offense has a slightly new look which we will examine.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Justin Scott to UGA, South Carolina on a Roll, Terry Bussey
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines if five-star DT Justin Scott will land...
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
#Gamecocks can’t hang with Gators in 2nd half of 81-60 loss (AUDIO)
USC was competitive with Florida for the first half in Gainesville Wednesday night trailing only by eight at the half 34-26. But the second half was a completely different story. The Gamecocks made just three of their first 13 second half shots as the Gators ran away to an 81-60 victory handing the Gamecocks their fourth straight loss.
South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position
South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
Elijah Griffin Set To Visit South Carolina
Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is preparing to pay South Carolina's football program another visit.
Michael Smith Announces Decision
Tight end Michael Smith ended his recruitment on Tuesday, committing to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Pair of Gamecock Signees Named McDonald’s All-Americans
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two of South Carolina’s Class of 2023 signees earned spots in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, the organization announced today. Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley is one of five coaches to land a pair of entries with Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson named to the East and West rosters, respectively.
Jarvis Boatwright Offers Interesting Upside
South Carolina safety target Jarvis Boatwright, who recently included the Gamecocks in his top five, has the athletic tools that match his position.
REACTION: Gamecocks Get Modern-Day Tight End In Michael Smith
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff new tight end commit Michael Smith fits the present mold at his position.
Colonial Life Arena ranked top 100 arena worldwide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) — The largest arena in the state of South Carolina and the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Colonial Life Arena had a busy 2022. The Arena hosted 79 events in 2022, including Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, shows, USC...
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound
On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
A new Frank’s Car Wash will open in this steadily growing Midlands area
The Midlands continues to be a hot spot for fans of clean cars. A new Frank’s Car Wash Express will open at 109 Main St. in Blythewood, just north of Blythewood High School’s football stadium, near St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The town of Blythewood listed the coming car wash in a new construction roundup in its recent monthly newsletter.
Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden
Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
