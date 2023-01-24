ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell commits to USC #Gamecocks

Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell (6-1 190) is the latest standout from South Carolina’s football city, Rock Hill, to commit to USC. Caldwell announced his commitment today picking the Gamecocks over NC State. Caldwell originally committed to West Virginia but decommitted in December. Some of Caldwell’s other offers were from...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#Gamecocks can’t hang with Gators in 2nd half of 81-60 loss (AUDIO)

USC was competitive with Florida for the first half in Gainesville Wednesday night trailing only by eight at the half 34-26. But the second half was a completely different story. The Gamecocks made just three of their first 13 second half shots as the Gators ran away to an 81-60 victory handing the Gamecocks their fourth straight loss.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position

South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pair of Gamecock Signees Named McDonald’s All-Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two of South Carolina’s Class of 2023 signees earned spots in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, the organization announced today. Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley is one of five coaches to land a pair of entries with Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson named to the East and West rosters, respectively.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colonial Life Arena ranked top 100 arena worldwide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) — The largest arena in the state of South Carolina and the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Colonial Life Arena had a busy 2022. The Arena hosted 79 events in 2022, including Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, shows, USC...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound

On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
CAMDEN, SC
AOL Corp

A new Frank’s Car Wash will open in this steadily growing Midlands area

The Midlands continues to be a hot spot for fans of clean cars. A new Frank’s Car Wash Express will open at 109 Main St. in Blythewood, just north of Blythewood High School’s football stadium, near St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The town of Blythewood listed the coming car wash in a new construction roundup in its recent monthly newsletter.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden

Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
CAMDEN, SC

