EW.com

2023 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list

Months of film festivals, red carpets, and predictions have all led to the moment the Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday morning. Announced by actors Allison Williams (M3GAN) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), ABC's televised rollout turned high-profile contenders into Oscar nominees, following a contentious race that included everything from prestige gems (Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, The Fabelmans) and major blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water) to late-breaking international dramas like All Quiet on the Western Front.
New York Post

Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture

Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac.  Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
Syracuse.com

Tom Cruise snubbed, but still could win first Oscar for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise has never won an Academy Award, and he’s not going to win one for acting this year, either. The Syracuse-born actor was snubbed in the 2023 Oscar nominations Tuesday, failing to receive a nod in the best actor category for his performance as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick.” This year’s nominees are Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; and Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.”
Collider

Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role

The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
E! News

The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list. Everything Everywhere All at Once led the...
CNN

5 takeaways from this year's Oscar nominations

The 95th annual Oscar nominations reflect the breadth of the industry, from giant, audience-pleasing blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" to key nods to films heralded by critics groups, including "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."
The Independent

The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time

How do you follow an Oscars night like last year’s?Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event.It’s no wonder that finding the right person for the job has proven difficult in recent years.Presenting the Oscars is a tricky thing; success as a comedian, as a TV presenter or as an actor in no way...
KXAN

A nod at 90, a 42-year gap and more Oscar nomination numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A descending look at the numbers behind Tuesday’s nominations for the 95th Academy Awards. 90: Age of John Williams, nominated for best original score for “The Fabelmans.”. The composer’s latest nomination makes him the oldest person ever to be nominated for a competitive...
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Lands Best Picture Nom & Five Others; No Tom Cruise Acting Nom But A Nod For Bringing Moviegoing Back From Pandemic

Top Gun: Maverick scored six Oscar nominations this morning including best picture, along with adapted screenplay by Ehren Kruger & Eric Warren Singer, sound, film editing, visual effects and original song for the Lady Gaga tune “Hold My Hand”. The film’s emergence as a best picture threat might have seemed an impossible mission, in that a summer movie that grosses nearly $1.5 billion worldwide moves popcorn, not Oscar voters. This Paramount Pictures film has proven to be the exception and one big reason is this: if Tom Cruise didn’t rescue the theatrical box office business following the Covid pandemic, he...
The Atlantic

The Oscar Nominations Are In, and a Few Big Trends Are Out

For once, the Academy Award nominations seemingly arrived without too much existential panic about the entire enterprise. The latest slate of honorees, announced this morning by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, includes two of the most commercially successful films of the year, a bunch of crowd-pleasing word-of-mouth hits, and some genuine indie and foreign surprises. Plus, the Academy’s attention heavily tilted toward films that debuted and played in movie theaters rather than on streaming.This year’s Oscars, which will air March 12 on ABC, have been blessedly free of production squabbles. There are no internal battles over whether to cut certain...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ snubbed in BAFTA nominations

Thursday’s British Academy Film Awards nominations brought plenty of drama. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Tom Cruise-led “Top Gun: Maverick” were largely snubbed by BAFTA voters after winning big at previous ceremonies. Neither is a finalist for film of the year, and...

