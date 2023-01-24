Read full article on original website
Related
How do Republicans feel about Whitmer’s State of the State?
It's the first time in 40 years that Michigan has a Democratic governor at the podium and a Democratically controlled House and Senate.
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
mibiz.com
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free Pre-K
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined an agenda Wednesday that will prioritize enacting stricter gun laws, repealing outdated laws that restrict abortion and who one can marry and providing pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in the state. Whitmer presented her agenda in her fifth State of the State speech, which is her first since winning reelection. Her plan could become a reality with Democrats in full control of the state government for the first time in decades. Addressing the full Legislature in the House chamber, Whitmer pledged to continue fighting for “strong protections for our fundamental rights,” which comes after voters passed proposals to expand voting and protect the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. She also called for the Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, including universal background checks and safe storage laws.
Democrats move to repeal Michigan ‘no stricter than federal’ law
LANSING, MI — Newly empowered Democrats in the Michigan Legislature say they plan to repeal a four-year-old law which bars the state from developing administrative rules which are more stringent than most federal counterparts. Republicans passed the law, commonly called no-stricter-than-federal, during the 2018 lame duck session to the...
wdet.org
Michigan Democrats look to repeal right-to-work law
Cal-Berkeley labor professor Harley Shaiken discusses the potential Impacts on Michigan’s workforce. In 2012, Michigan Republicans pushed through a right-to-work law that sought to decrease the influence of labor unions in the state. Right-to-work states allow employers to hire workers without requiring them to join a union or pay...
Michigan lawmaker's bill aims to change complicated rule that can 'force' jurisdictions to raise speed limits
Changes could be coming to the way local jurisdictions set speed limits in Michigan, as a bill makes its way through the state’s House of Representatives.
Parents, legislators react to Gov. Whitmer's proposed free pre-K for all plan
Free preschool for all. That’s one of a few proposals Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled during Wednesday's State of the State address and one that many parents are anxious to learn more about.
Pride Source
‘Bigotry Is Bad for Business’: Gov. Whitmer Addresses LGBTQ+ Rights Head on in State of the State Speech
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State speech hit all the expected highlights — the economy, education and infrastructure, in particular, but it was her hard-hitting comments on LGBTQ+ rights that came as a welcome surprise. The governor’s speech was something of a victory lap. Not only...
wgvunews.org
Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all
Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
fox2detroit.com
Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.
22 WSBT
AP: Michigan Court of Appeals stops state minimum wage increase
Michigan's minimum wage may not be increasing next month. According to the Associated Press, The Michigan Court of Appeals has stopped the state's minimum wage from increasing to $13.03 in February and keeps current wage and benefit requirements intact. This ruling Thursday afternoon reverses a lower court decision last July...
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
After years of turmoil, Michigan Gov. Whitmer looks to shape an ambitious Democratic agenda
After spending the better part of her first term ferrying Michigan through the biggest confluence of public health, economic and political turmoil the state has seen in decades — and keeping a publicly cool head through all of it — it’s hard not to wonder if the protagonist of her favorite film, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, might have rubbed off a bit of wisdom.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
Comments / 6