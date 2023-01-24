ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 6

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals

LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free Pre-K

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined an agenda Wednesday that will prioritize enacting stricter gun laws, repealing outdated laws that restrict abortion and who one can marry and providing pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in the state. Whitmer presented her agenda in her fifth State of the State speech, which is her first since winning reelection. Her plan could become a reality with Democrats in full control of the state government for the first time in decades. Addressing the full Legislature in the House chamber, Whitmer pledged to continue fighting for “strong protections for our fundamental rights,” which comes after voters passed proposals to expand voting and protect the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. She also called for the Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, including universal background checks and safe storage laws.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Democrats look to repeal right-to-work law

Cal-Berkeley labor professor Harley Shaiken discusses the potential Impacts on Michigan’s workforce. In 2012, Michigan Republicans pushed through a right-to-work law that sought to decrease the influence of labor unions in the state. Right-to-work states allow employers to hire workers without requiring them to join a union or pay...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all

Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
WYOMING, MI
22 WSBT

AP: Michigan Court of Appeals stops state minimum wage increase

Michigan's minimum wage may not be increasing next month. According to the Associated Press, The Michigan Court of Appeals has stopped the state's minimum wage from increasing to $13.03 in February and keeps current wage and benefit requirements intact. This ruling Thursday afternoon reverses a lower court decision last July...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
The Flint Journal

After years of turmoil, Michigan Gov. Whitmer looks to shape an ambitious Democratic agenda

After spending the better part of her first term ferrying Michigan through the biggest confluence of public health, economic and political turmoil the state has seen in decades — and keeping a publicly cool head through all of it — it’s hard not to wonder if the protagonist of her favorite film, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, might have rubbed off a bit of wisdom.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy