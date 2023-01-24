ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush | Biz Times

Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush, Class of 2023. Undergrad degree/university: Augustana College (B.A.) Graduate degree/university: Iowa State (M.S., Ph.D) In his role as dean of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business, Mathew Dornbush has established himself as a leader in higher education and the business community across the northeastern Wisconsin region, according to Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and a member of the UW-Green Bay Council of Trustees. The school’s outreach and business engagements focus on a 16-county footprint that runs along the lakeshore from Sheboygan to Marinette.
Register now for Institute for Women’s Leadership ‘Stories from Experience’ with Jenene Calloway, Schreiber Foods

In-person session delivers insight and supports professional women across the region. Green Bay, WI — There’s still room at the leadership table. Register now for UW-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership (IWL) leadership development program, “Women Rising: Stories from Experience.” Designed to deliver the three things women need to advance in their careers – networking/connections, education and inspiration, Tuesday’s session features Jenene Calloway, Vice President, Talent Development & Chief Diversity Officer with Schreiber Foods.
UW-Green Bay Men’s Basketball Program announces coaching change

Green Bay, WI — UW-Green Bay Director of Athletics Josh Moon announced today that Phoenix Men’s Basketball Coach Will Ryan has been relieved of his coaching duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Freddie Owens has been named interim head coach and will lead the team through the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
The history of WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future

Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
New London ice rink damaged after “rowdy” weekend at sledding hill

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - New London’s ice staking rink is closed after it was damaged over the weekend. The city posted photos of the damage on its Facebook page. “Smooth. Shiny. Some may even use the word ‘mirror’ to describe a skating rink… Not quite what we have going on here after an apparently rowdy weekend at the sledding hill spilled over onto the thawed-out ice rink,” reads a statement from the city.
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month

GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
