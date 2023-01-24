Read full article on original website
uwgb.edu
Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush | Biz Times
Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Mathew Dornbush, Class of 2023. Undergrad degree/university: Augustana College (B.A.) Graduate degree/university: Iowa State (M.S., Ph.D) In his role as dean of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business, Mathew Dornbush has established himself as a leader in higher education and the business community across the northeastern Wisconsin region, according to Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and a member of the UW-Green Bay Council of Trustees. The school’s outreach and business engagements focus on a 16-county footprint that runs along the lakeshore from Sheboygan to Marinette.
uwgb.edu
UW-Green Bay AD Moon: Men’s basketball program ‘isn’t where we want it to be’ | Green Bay Press-Gazette
GREEN BAY – Josh Moon believes the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team can be relevant again both on the court and in the community despite years of declining attendance and somewhat lackluster play. The second-year athletic director emphatically pointed out he wouldn’t be here if he...
uwgb.edu
Register now for Institute for Women’s Leadership ‘Stories from Experience’ with Jenene Calloway, Schreiber Foods
In-person session delivers insight and supports professional women across the region. Green Bay, WI — There’s still room at the leadership table. Register now for UW-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership (IWL) leadership development program, “Women Rising: Stories from Experience.” Designed to deliver the three things women need to advance in their careers – networking/connections, education and inspiration, Tuesday’s session features Jenene Calloway, Vice President, Talent Development & Chief Diversity Officer with Schreiber Foods.
uwgb.edu
Mai J Lo Lee to lead discussion on Asian American women in advocacy at Women’s Leadership Summit | Madison365
Mai J Lo Lee, director of the Multi-ethnic Student Affairs Office at UW-Green Bay, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Asian American Women in Advocacy Panel” at the Women’s Leadership Summit on Monday, February 6. The event is virtual and free, though registration is required. Registration is...
uwgb.edu
UW-Green Bay Men’s Basketball Program announces coaching change
Green Bay, WI — UW-Green Bay Director of Athletics Josh Moon announced today that Phoenix Men’s Basketball Coach Will Ryan has been relieved of his coaching duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Freddie Owens has been named interim head coach and will lead the team through the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
WBAY Green Bay
The history of WBAY
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
seehafernews.com
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
wearegreenbay.com
Saint Mary’s Springs Academy confirms second teen death in Fond du Lac Co. crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a deadly car crash involving teenagers in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend, St. Mary’s Springs Academy has provided another tragic update. In a statement sent to students and parents, Saint Mary’s Springs Academy President Stacey Akey has confirmed the...
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
wearegreenbay.com
Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
101 WIXX
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc School Board votes for leadership changes - against parents’ objections
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The School Board in Manitowoc held a vote tonight to shake up the district’s leadership - and it eliminated four positions, while adding three others. The decisions were made as part of a plan to restructure the Central Office. However, some parents are upset, saying...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Area School District Removes Three Controversial Books from South High Library
Following complaints from citizens, the Sheboygan Area School District has removed three books from the Sheboygan South High School Library. Many people had attended Monday evening’s School Board meeting with the intention of demanding action, but Board President Mary Lynne Donohue told them that it was already done. She...
101 WIXX
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
WBAY Green Bay
New London ice rink damaged after “rowdy” weekend at sledding hill
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - New London’s ice staking rink is closed after it was damaged over the weekend. The city posted photos of the damage on its Facebook page. “Smooth. Shiny. Some may even use the word ‘mirror’ to describe a skating rink… Not quite what we have going on here after an apparently rowdy weekend at the sledding hill spilled over onto the thawed-out ice rink,” reads a statement from the city.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
