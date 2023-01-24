ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Nicks announces US tour

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has announced a run of solo shows. The dates are in addition to her stadium bookings with Billy Joel
Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up

The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Beck and Phoenix Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Beck and Phoenix are heading out on tour together this year, co-headlining a run through the United States later this year. Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe will join them at stops along the way. Find the full itinerary below. Last year, Beck had been set to...
Madonna Announces International Greatest-Hits Tour

Madonna hasn’t launched a proper arena-sized touring spectacle since 2016, and she hasn’t released a new album since 2019’s Madame X failed to set the world on fire. These days, Madonna posts a lot on Instagram and tries to help remixes of her older songs go viral. Doesn’t matter. She’s still Madonna. She’s got one of the greatest pop careers of all time, and she’s the only member of the Holy Trinity of ’80s pop overlords who’s still alive. A Madonna live show still sounds like a truly great night out, especially if she’s explicitly billing it as a greatest-hits live show.
Montanans Love This Truck, But Will They Buy the Electric Version?

One of the most popular truck brands in Montana just announced a new high-tech electric version, but will Montanans actually buy it?. We hear a lot of talk about electric vehicles, and how some of them aren't really suitable for Montana's climate. Tesla is credited for starting the EV trend, but more mainstream vehicle manufacturers have decided to get into the EV game, what does the future in Montana look like?
Coldplay Announce West Coast North American Tour Dates

Coldplay has announced a handful of west coast North American tour dates to go along with a slew of dates that the band already has on the books. In 2022, Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world through their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The group was also crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.
No Good! Driver Gets Rare Corvette Stuck in Montana Snow

A picture of a rare high-end corvette stuck in the snow in Montana has been making the rounds online. Here's what you need to know about it. Sometimes you witness something that makes you think "What the heck is going on?" That was the case when I stumbled upon a picture of a new C8 Corvette stranded along a roadway somewhere in Montana.
