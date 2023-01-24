Read full article on original website
Related
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Stevie Nicks announces US tour
Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has announced a run of solo shows. The dates are in addition to her stadium bookings with Billy Joel
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour
Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Beck and Phoenix Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Beck and Phoenix are heading out on tour together this year, co-headlining a run through the United States later this year. Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe will join them at stops along the way. Find the full itinerary below. Last year, Beck had been set to...
John Mayer to launch solo tour in March
John Mayer will perform across North America on a solo arena tour featuring Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin.
Did Montana Make The List Of The Top 50 Best Places To Live?
Each year different publications come out with the best places to live across the United States. This of course is a big deal to local Chambers of Commerce, businesses, and others that are looking to highlight the place they call home. Montana certainly has some up-and-coming towns that have really...
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour
"I'll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven't heard yet that I'll be road testing."
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Stereogum
Madonna Announces International Greatest-Hits Tour
Madonna hasn’t launched a proper arena-sized touring spectacle since 2016, and she hasn’t released a new album since 2019’s Madame X failed to set the world on fire. These days, Madonna posts a lot on Instagram and tries to help remixes of her older songs go viral. Doesn’t matter. She’s still Madonna. She’s got one of the greatest pop careers of all time, and she’s the only member of the Holy Trinity of ’80s pop overlords who’s still alive. A Madonna live show still sounds like a truly great night out, especially if she’s explicitly billing it as a greatest-hits live show.
Montanans Love This Truck, But Will They Buy the Electric Version?
One of the most popular truck brands in Montana just announced a new high-tech electric version, but will Montanans actually buy it?. We hear a lot of talk about electric vehicles, and how some of them aren't really suitable for Montana's climate. Tesla is credited for starting the EV trend, but more mainstream vehicle manufacturers have decided to get into the EV game, what does the future in Montana look like?
Coldplay Announce West Coast North American Tour Dates
Coldplay has announced a handful of west coast North American tour dates to go along with a slew of dates that the band already has on the books. In 2022, Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world through their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The group was also crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.
These 4 Neighboring States Out Rank Montana For This Life Goal
Every once in a while, we daydream about not having to work again. Many of us have worked since we were young teens and if you grew up on a farm, those early mornings started before you reached your teenage years. Some of you may have grown up here, lived...
No Good! Driver Gets Rare Corvette Stuck in Montana Snow
A picture of a rare high-end corvette stuck in the snow in Montana has been making the rounds online. Here's what you need to know about it. Sometimes you witness something that makes you think "What the heck is going on?" That was the case when I stumbled upon a picture of a new C8 Corvette stranded along a roadway somewhere in Montana.
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0