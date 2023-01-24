ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Highway 98.9

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Brutal Stabbing

An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member. On Wednesday, January 25, at 3:33 p.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 14000 block of Hwy. 538 in reference to a stabbing. One person was transported to Ochsner’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene patrol deputies saw the offender, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle, and he was detained after a traffic stop.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief

On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Grand Jury returned 4 indictments

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in a session Wednesday. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office said in a release that one is for a juvenile whose case stems from a fatal shooting near Tinseltown in south Shreveport on September 4, 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence

A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Convicted Shreveport Stalker Lands 15 Year Prison Sentence

A Shreveport man who continued to stalk a woman despite a previous conviction for the threatening behavior, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Caddo District Judge Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Daniel Alfonzo Serrano, 33, pleaded guilty to second-offense stalking before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Vigil being held Thurs. for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a prayer vigil is being held in support of the victims. Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Quik Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive (2001 David Raines Rd.). Winn spent more than 30 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Elderly woman dies following Bossier City crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An elderly woman died late Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash in north Bossier City. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Benton Road and Brownlee Road. Officers said a driver going south on Benton Road attempted to make a left turn onto Brownlee Road in front of a northbound vehicle, causing the other car to hit it.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death

A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother

Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Keithville man killed in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A south Caddo Parish man killed in a single-vehicle motor vehicle wreck Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Russell Hays of Keithville, 56, was westbound on the Keithville-Keatchie Road just after 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEITHVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested for drugs, warrants

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on numerous warrants and drug possession after she was stopped for speeding Friday morning. Alyssa F. Carter, 25, of Keithville, was stopped on Interstate 20 about 7:30 a.m. for speeding 87 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. A records check showed Carter was wanted by Ruston Police on warrants for simple criminal damage to property and two counts of simple battery. Third Judicial District Court also held a warrant for Carter for failure to appear on a possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charge.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Jury trials underway in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jurors have been chosen and sworn in for two trials of Shreveport men underway in Caddo District Court this week. Carlin T. Cotton, 53, is on trial before District Judge Chris Victory, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021 slaying of Cedric C. Fuller, 45, who was shot several times on Baxter Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

94 Year-Old Former Bossier Deputy Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Minor

A 94-year-old Bossier City man charged with a sexual assault on a fifth-grade girl pleaded guilty Monday, January 23, 2023, in Caddo District Court. Otis Leroy Allen, a former Bossier Sheriff's deputy, admitted to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 with regard to the November 2019 abuse in his appearance before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

 https://highway989.com

