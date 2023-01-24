Read full article on original website
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Brutal Stabbing
An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member. On Wednesday, January 25, at 3:33 p.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 14000 block of Hwy. 538 in reference to a stabbing. One person was transported to Ochsner’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene patrol deputies saw the offender, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle, and he was detained after a traffic stop.
Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief
On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Grand Jury returned 4 indictments
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in a session Wednesday. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office said in a release that one is for a juvenile whose case stems from a fatal shooting near Tinseltown in south Shreveport on September 4, 2021.
Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence
A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
KSLA
Caddo grand jury returns 4 indictments, including 3 for second-degree murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted two Shreveport men in connection with two separate homicides that occurred last year. Ricky Danthony Moore, 28, and Tahiron Shorad King, 33, both were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
Convicted Shreveport Stalker Lands 15 Year Prison Sentence
A Shreveport man who continued to stalk a woman despite a previous conviction for the threatening behavior, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Caddo District Judge Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Daniel Alfonzo Serrano, 33, pleaded guilty to second-offense stalking before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. The...
KTBS
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
Shooting At Airline Drive Restaurant In Bossier City
A violent shooting broke out at an extremely busy time of day, on one of the busiest roads in the Shreveport and Bossier City area today. When shots rang out on Airline Drive in Bossier City just before 5pm. KSLA reports that shots were fired outside the Wingstop on Airline...
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
KSLA
Vigil being held Thurs. for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a prayer vigil is being held in support of the victims. Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Quik Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive (2001 David Raines Rd.). Winn spent more than 30 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.
KTBS
Elderly woman dies following Bossier City crash
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An elderly woman died late Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash in north Bossier City. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Benton Road and Brownlee Road. Officers said a driver going south on Benton Road attempted to make a left turn onto Brownlee Road in front of a northbound vehicle, causing the other car to hit it.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death
A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
KTBS
Keithville man killed in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A south Caddo Parish man killed in a single-vehicle motor vehicle wreck Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Russell Hays of Keithville, 56, was westbound on the Keithville-Keatchie Road just after 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun from Vehicle During Domestic Dispute and Damaging His Own Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun from Vehicle During Domestic Dispute and Damaging His Own Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute. Only his own vehicle was damaged in the gunfire. The Caddo...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested for drugs, warrants
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on numerous warrants and drug possession after she was stopped for speeding Friday morning. Alyssa F. Carter, 25, of Keithville, was stopped on Interstate 20 about 7:30 a.m. for speeding 87 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. A records check showed Carter was wanted by Ruston Police on warrants for simple criminal damage to property and two counts of simple battery. Third Judicial District Court also held a warrant for Carter for failure to appear on a possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charge.
KTBS
Shreveport police chief to Sugar Street gunmen: 'We're coming after you'
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "We're coming after you." That's the warning from Police Chief Wayne Smith who Monday afternoon gave City Council members an update on a Sunday afternoon shooting that left eight people with gunshots. Smith was talking about the gunmen who fired at least 40 gunshots into the home...
iheart.com
Eight People, Including Three Kids Shot In 'Targeted' Attack In Louisiana
Eight people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a home in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday (January 22) afternoon. Witnesses said that a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of the house, and several people got out and started shooting. When officers arrived, they found seven people had been shot,...
KTBS
Jury trials underway in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jurors have been chosen and sworn in for two trials of Shreveport men underway in Caddo District Court this week. Carlin T. Cotton, 53, is on trial before District Judge Chris Victory, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021 slaying of Cedric C. Fuller, 45, who was shot several times on Baxter Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.
94 Year-Old Former Bossier Deputy Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Minor
A 94-year-old Bossier City man charged with a sexual assault on a fifth-grade girl pleaded guilty Monday, January 23, 2023, in Caddo District Court. Otis Leroy Allen, a former Bossier Sheriff's deputy, admitted to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 with regard to the November 2019 abuse in his appearance before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory.
