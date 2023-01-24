ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

On3.com

Kansas heads to Rupp Arena on three-game losing streak

The Kansas Jayhawks lost in a nailbiter on the road at Kansas State back on Jan. 17, falling 83-82 in overtime. They followed it up with a head-scratching blowout loss at home against No. 14 TCU, ending a 16-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse and dropping the team to 16-3 on the year.
LAWRENCE, KS
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

2022-23 Men's College Basketball Freshman of the Year Rankings

In the past three decades, there have been eight freshmen from major-conference programs who played in at least 10 games and averaged at least 20 points and eight rebounds per contest: Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Carmelo Anthony, Kris Humphries, Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Zion Williamson. But...
KANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

One Word for Every College Football Top 25 Team's Offseason

If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason

While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination. The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Arkansas displays defensive dominance in win over LSU

At this point, it is clear Arkansas had the rematch with LSU circled on the calendar since falling to the Tigers on the road last month in a game it would love to have back. There are no do-overs in college basketball, but the Hogs did use a dominant defensive performance to exact revenge on LSU in Fayetteville (Ark.) Tuesday night, 60-40.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Bleacher Report

Biggest Surprises to Spurn the NFL for Another Year in CFB

While the vast majority of college football's best draft-eligible players will depart for the NFL, it's not a 100 percent rate. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the popular players who will chase a national title instead of a Super Bowl.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

WWE Announces 3rd NIL Class Including Penn State All-American Wrestler Greg Kerkvliet

WWE announced Thursday the newest class of college athletes to sign with its "Next In Line" NIL program. Among the headliners is Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, a two-time All-American. The junior advanced to the semifinals of the 285-pound division of the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, losing to two-time national champion, Olympic gold medalist and current WWE talent Gable Steveson.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

LSU HC Brian Kelly Was Overpaid by More Than $1M in 2022, per Auditor

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office released a public report of its audit of the LSU athletic department and revealed that the school overpaid football head coach Brian Kelly by $1,001,368 in May and June 2022 (h/t Holly Duchmann of Greater Baton Rouge Business Report). The report revealed that LSU made...
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Football News

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2000 to 2009

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?. According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?
KANSAS STATE
FanSided

Mississippi State vs. Alabama prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 24 (Back the Under)

Alabama has amassed one of the best profiles in the country, the class of the SEC to date and now get an opportunity to beat up on a middling foe in Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have struggled on offense in league play, and that’s going to be an issue against one of the most prolific offenses in the country in Alabama, who has scored 80 or more points in three of their last four.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
KANSAS CITY, MO

