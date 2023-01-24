Alabama has amassed one of the best profiles in the country, the class of the SEC to date and now get an opportunity to beat up on a middling foe in Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have struggled on offense in league play, and that’s going to be an issue against one of the most prolific offenses in the country in Alabama, who has scored 80 or more points in three of their last four.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO