Lebanon County, PA

Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.
Eight of the best hikes in Lebanon County

Whether you’re new to the area or you’re a native resolute on spending more time outdoors this year, read on to learn about eight of the best hiking routes in Lebanon County. Appalachian Trail. 9.5 miles of the Appalachian Trail run through Lebanon County. Locals and thru-hikers can...
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on York County ATM

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located inside...
Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building

A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
Lebanon attorney David Warner announces run for Palmyra MDJ

Lebanon attorney David R. Warner Jr. wants to be magisterial district judge for Palmyra Borough and North Londonderry, South Londonderry, East Hanover, and Cold Spring townships. Warner announced via a Facebook video on Jan. 18 that he would like to succeed incumbent MDJ Carl R. Garver, who will retire when...
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
