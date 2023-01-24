Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abc27.com
Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.
lebtown.com
Eight of the best hikes in Lebanon County
Whether you’re new to the area or you’re a native resolute on spending more time outdoors this year, read on to learn about eight of the best hiking routes in Lebanon County. Appalachian Trail. 9.5 miles of the Appalachian Trail run through Lebanon County. Locals and thru-hikers can...
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
abc27.com
Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on York County ATM
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located inside...
Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building
A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
lebtown.com
Lebanon attorney David Warner announces run for Palmyra MDJ
Lebanon attorney David R. Warner Jr. wants to be magisterial district judge for Palmyra Borough and North Londonderry, South Londonderry, East Hanover, and Cold Spring townships. Warner announced via a Facebook video on Jan. 18 that he would like to succeed incumbent MDJ Carl R. Garver, who will retire when...
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
lebtown.com
North Cornwall planners unanimously approve Sheetz land development plan
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. The North Cornwall Planning Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 25, unanimously conditionally approved a preliminary/final land development plan for a new Sheetz location at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The decision was conditional on written approval by...
WGAL
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
3 dead in ‘critical incident’ at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
lebtown.com
Lebanon police decline to release any further information on rape investigation
Lebanon City Police Captain Bret Fisher said that the department does not have any new or additional information to release on an alleged rape that occurred on Jan. 9. Last week, LebTown reported that city police were investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old female by four offenders in Lebanon.
local21news.com
Man charged in connection with alleged burglary at Green Dragon Farmers Market, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has been charged and police are working to identify another suspect in connection with burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to police 23-year-old Devan Andre Robinson, of Harrisburg is charged with one count of burglary and...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
