(Harrisburg, PA) -- A Republican state senator from the Cumberland and York areas has called for the state liquor board to not raise its prices. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had previously announced it would increase prices at state-run alcohol stores by four percent. State Senator Mike Regan has said he believes decisions on price changes for 2023 should instead be set by the governor's office and the state legislature. It's not known whether he'll re-introduce the idea after the Senate reconvenes in February.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO