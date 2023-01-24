CECIL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County country club is facing serious fines after the state Department of Environmental Protection determined they were responsible for a massive fish kill on Chartiers Creek. The July 2021 incident killed scores of fish along the creek. The DEP says that Valley Brook Country Club allowed it to happen. A fungicidal agent got into the water, causing a small-scale ecological disaster. According to the state, the Valley Brook Country club illegally discharged the substance into the water of Chartiers Creek. They have been assessed a $37,500 fine as civil penalties for the incident, which was believed to kill thousands of fish. "We knew there was something wrong but we were told nobody was taking responsibility for paying for it," said Christine Snyder, who lives along the creek.The country club's general manager declined comment.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO