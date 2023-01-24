Read full article on original website
Seneca woman loses nearly $7K by sending money to unknown person using Bitcoin app
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Seneca, PA woman is out nearly $7,000 after sending money to an unknown person through a Bitcoin app, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin reported that between October 1, 2022 and Jan. 20, 2023, the victim, a 62-year-old Seneca woman, sent $6,700 to an unknown man using […]
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
erienewsnow.com
Tree Falls on Vehicle, Injures Oil City Man
An Oil City man was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving in Venango County on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 2:53 p.m. south of Kaneville Rd. in Cornplanter Township. The victim - a 42-year-old man - was heading south...
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex man sentenced for scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing has been handed down for the second of two Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, was found guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
explore venango
Jay D. Klingler
Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning January 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center. Mr. Klingler was born on September 22, 1934 at Turkey City, Richland Twp. Clarion County, PA, a son of the late Daniel and...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
WFMJ.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
Man accused of exposing himself to store workers on multiple occasions at South Hills Village Mall
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police caught a Brentwood man suspected in multiple indecent exposure cases at the South Hills Village Mall. Investigators say 29-year-old Cesar Kirschner admitted to exposing himself to female workers at Macy’s and Target. Kirschner is charged with open lewdness, harassment and indecent...
Beaver Co. woman charged with over 100 cases of animal abuse
Humane officials in Beaver County say Barbara Beatty has been keeping dozens of animals in filthy and unhealthy conditions, both inside her Taylor Drive home and in a small barn.
4 men sprayed woman with deer urine at Walmart
Four men were hit with charges after they allegedly sprayed a woman with deer urine at a Walmart parking lot. Multiple news outlets say Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18 all sprayed doe estrous to a Pittsburgh woman at the Adams County Walmart in Pennsylvania. Doe estrous is […]
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
Police searching for Walmart theft suspect
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
butlerradio.com
Butler City To Remove A Longtime Debt
A longtime debt will soon come off the books for the City of Butler. At their Thursday night meeting, Council approved a payment in the amount of nearly $224,000 to Computershare Trust Company for debt service connected to the City’s 2005 general obligation bonds. This final payment includes $220,000...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
Washington County country club fined for Chartiers Creek fish kill
CECIL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County country club is facing serious fines after the state Department of Environmental Protection determined they were responsible for a massive fish kill on Chartiers Creek. The July 2021 incident killed scores of fish along the creek. The DEP says that Valley Brook Country Club allowed it to happen. A fungicidal agent got into the water, causing a small-scale ecological disaster. According to the state, the Valley Brook Country club illegally discharged the substance into the water of Chartiers Creek. They have been assessed a $37,500 fine as civil penalties for the incident, which was believed to kill thousands of fish. "We knew there was something wrong but we were told nobody was taking responsibility for paying for it," said Christine Snyder, who lives along the creek.The country club's general manager declined comment.
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
