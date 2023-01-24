Read full article on original website
Basketball scores from Tuesday/Butler falls to Hampton
–Hampton-83 Butler-70. Donovan Carney led the Golden Tornado with 25 points. Braylon Littlejohn added 20. –Kiski Area-69 Knoch-38. Teagen Finucan led the Knights with 15 points. –Freeport-76 East Allegheny-56. Gavin Croney led the Yellow Jackets with 18. –Mars-73 Montour-67. –Grove City-58 Greenville-50. –Hickory-62 Slippery Rock-50. Girls Basketball:. –Karns City-38 Keystone-33...
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The post Butler and Knoch on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
Work Continues On Senior High; Late March Completion Expected
Even though weather conditions are less than ideal, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
Tourism Expands The Coffee Connection
Butler County Tourism is expanding their local coffee trail as more shops open in the area. The bureau announced their Coffee Connection has added five more coffee shops to the self-guided tour. That now brings the membership up to 16 locations. The newest five are: Maxine’s Coffee in Cranberry, Rooster’s...
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
Chamber Readying For Another Friday Coffee Club
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. The Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club is in southern Butler County Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Cranberry branch of Huntington Bank. Participants will have the chance to...
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
Counselors Available At Slippery Rock Following Death Of Student In Crash
Counselors have been made available to students at Slippery Rock High School following the death of one of their students in an accident. Police have not released the identity of a 15-year-old boy who died in the one vehicle crash Sunday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Route...
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
Speaker Rozzi Going On State Listening Tour
Pennsylvania’s speaker of the house will be making a stop in Pittsburgh tomorrow as he embarks on a statewide listening tour. Rep. Mark Rozzi says Harrisburg is broken and that he wants to get input from the public on what needs to be done to break the partisan gridlock.
New Scholarship To Benefit Butler County Youth Leadership Program
A new scholarship program is giving another opportunity for local high school seniors to earn aid for college. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce announced they have partnered with Green Cabbage, a spend analytics company based in Cranberry Township, to develop the new scholarship. It will be awarded to four...
Butler Superintendent Warns Of Tough Upcoming Budget
The Butler Area School Board took a first preliminary look Monday at anticipated budget figures for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian White outlined some of the projected numbers for next year- including substantial increases in the cost of utilities and fuel along with a 15 to 18% increase in health care.
Moraine Hosting Job Fair
Those looking for employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair at a local park. This event is taking place at Moraine’s State Park Region 2 Office in Prospect Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. Positions to be filled by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources...
Post Office Having Job Fair
The United States Postal Service is having a job fair today. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their downtown location on South Main Street. They are looking to hire city and rural carriers, along with mail handling assistants and clerks. Applicants must be 18...
Local Group Seeking Volunteers To Help With Homeless Response
A local organization is seeking volunteers to help with an effort to assist members of our community dealing with homelessness. The Butler County Local Housing Options Team is coordinating a county-wide census of homeless individuals and families with a Point-in-Time night street count Wednesday into Thursday. Five teams of four...
