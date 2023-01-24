ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

New York Post

Maryland train engineer charged in death of football star Lamar Patterson

A Maryland train operator has been charged in connection with a horrific crash that killed a star high school football player last year. Tavon Smith was charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence and reckless endangerment in the death of Lamar Patterson, 17, on Feb. 2, 2022, news station WJZ reported. Charging documents obtained by the station alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the locomotive “in a grossly negligent manner.” Patterson was driving to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, heading west on Maple Road in Linthicum, when his car was struck by an MTA Light Rail train traveling east, killing him. Investigators initially...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory

Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards

Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Levy Taking Over Food and Beverage Operations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Last week the Baltimore Orioles announced hospitality company Levy will replace Delaware North as the food and beverage partner at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In a press release, the team said, “Levy’s team will welcome fans with new signature offerings highlighting the iconic tastes of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay, upgraded technology to allow faster and frictionless check-out options, and new culinary training opportunities for up-and-coming hospitality talent.”
BALTIMORE, MD
mdlottery.com

Lucky Birthday Numbers Give Baltimore Man a $50,000 Pick 5 Prize

Richard and Deb Ches of Baltimore won $50,000 playing Pick 5. Loyal player plans to pay off home mortgage with winnings. Answering a store clerk’s question with “Sure!” made a $50,000 difference for Pick 5 player Richard Ches of Baltimore on Sunday. Richard said he usually tries...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May

Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson

BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel CountyPatterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Tavon Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligent and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date, did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter," the documents read.Police...
BALTIMORE, MD

