Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
Maryland train engineer charged in death of football star Lamar Patterson
A Maryland train operator has been charged in connection with a horrific crash that killed a star high school football player last year. Tavon Smith was charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence and reckless endangerment in the death of Lamar Patterson, 17, on Feb. 2, 2022, news station WJZ reported. Charging documents obtained by the station alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the locomotive “in a grossly negligent manner.” Patterson was driving to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, heading west on Maple Road in Linthicum, when his car was struck by an MTA Light Rail train traveling east, killing him. Investigators initially...
baltimorepositive.com
Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory
Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
"Salt Box Lady" to make appearance on GMA3
Baltimore is making national news for its unique salt boxes. Baltimore’s Salt Box Lady Juliet Ames is best known for decorating salt boxes across the city.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
Baltimore Sun: Parkville basketball lifting coach Josh Czerski, amid grief
Parkville boys basketball coach Josh Czerski, a former basketball star at Towson Catholic, has his team thriving at time where is dealing with grief from the sudden passing last summer, of his mother Nancy. Read about his story in this feature by Glenn Graham of the Baltimore Sun.
Billy Idol to perform in Baltimore this spring
Billy Idol, the blond punk-to-pop rocker who became a star in the 1980s, will be stopping by Baltimore this spring.
Wbaltv.com
2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards
Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
southbmore.com
Levy Taking Over Food and Beverage Operations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Last week the Baltimore Orioles announced hospitality company Levy will replace Delaware North as the food and beverage partner at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In a press release, the team said, “Levy’s team will welcome fans with new signature offerings highlighting the iconic tastes of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay, upgraded technology to allow faster and frictionless check-out options, and new culinary training opportunities for up-and-coming hospitality talent.”
mdlottery.com
Lucky Birthday Numbers Give Baltimore Man a $50,000 Pick 5 Prize
Richard and Deb Ches of Baltimore won $50,000 playing Pick 5. Loyal player plans to pay off home mortgage with winnings. Answering a store clerk’s question with “Sure!” made a $50,000 difference for Pick 5 player Richard Ches of Baltimore on Sunday. Richard said he usually tries...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May
Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
WJLA
Baltimore ranks among top 2 cities with homicide rate problems, according to study
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With the homicide rate having decreased by an average of roughly 7% in 45 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, WalletHub released its report on the cities with the biggest homicide rate problems. In order to determine which cities have the...
Randallstown scratch off player wins $2 million
Marylanders win big in scratch offs. The biggest was in Randallstown where someone claimed a two million dollar prize last week.
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson
BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel CountyPatterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Tavon Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligent and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date, did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter," the documents read.Police...
Governor Moore picks former D.C. Metro CEO as Transportation Secretary
Wiedefeld is from Baltimore and spent the majority of the last two decades leading the D.C. metro system and the Maryland Aviation Administration along with working as an administrator for MTA.
The Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys & Girls Week 7 Basketball Top 15
Check out the Week 7 Top 15 boys and girls basketball teams in Baltimore as ranked by The Baltimore Banner.
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American History
The first railway in the United States was the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad (B&O), which began operations in 1830. The B&O was chartered by the state of Maryland in 1827 with the goal of connecting Baltimore to the Ohio River, which would provide a direct link to the western states.
Using artificial intelligence to identify, target vacants
Looking at aerial imagery to find vacant properties in Baltimore City isn't a new idea for the Department of Housing and Community Development.
'Wick Squad' Drug Organization Members In West Baltimore Indicted: Maryland AG
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted on a myriad of drug and weapons charges, the Maryland Attorney’s General Office announced on Monday morning. Attorney General Anthony Brown said that following a long-term investigation into trafficking throughout the region, the "Wick...
Comments / 0