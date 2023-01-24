BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel CountyPatterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Tavon Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligent and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date, did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter," the documents read.Police...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO