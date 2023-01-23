ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29. Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, […]
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate

Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
