CARBONDALE, Ill. - After suffering their first Missouri Valley Conference road loss of the season, the Panthers hope to get back to their road-winning ways on Saturday. UNI will have a Saturday afternoon matchup with the Southern Illinois Salukis on their home turf. The Panthers last played Southern Illinois in mid-February of 2022 on the road. UNI was not quite able to overcome the MVC regular season champion Salukis on their home court last season, falling 64-60. The Panthers will try to pick up their first win in Carbondale since 2021.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO