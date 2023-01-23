Read full article on original website
Related
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball looks to avenge road loss at Southern Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. - After suffering their first Missouri Valley Conference road loss of the season, the Panthers hope to get back to their road-winning ways on Saturday. UNI will have a Saturday afternoon matchup with the Southern Illinois Salukis on their home turf. The Panthers last played Southern Illinois in mid-February of 2022 on the road. UNI was not quite able to overcome the MVC regular season champion Salukis on their home court last season, falling 64-60. The Panthers will try to pick up their first win in Carbondale since 2021.
unipanthers.com
UNI men's basketball edges Valparaiso for fourth straight home win
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- All five Panther starters cracked double-digit scoring figures on Wednesday night as UNI men's basketball won its fourth straight home game in a 77-66 win over the Valparaiso Beacons inside the McLeod Center. UNI is now 17-1 all-time at home against the Beacons, while head coach...
