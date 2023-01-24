Volta Trucks Announces Strong Start to 2023 with Confirmation of €85 Million in Production Orders for Electric Delivery Trucks

Read full article on original website
GM Developing All-New Small-Block V8 As Part Of $918 Million Investment For V8 And EV Production
General Motors has just announced plans to invest $918 million in four US manufacturing facilities, and $854 million of that amount is specifically earmarked to produce the sixth-generation small-block V8. The remaining $64 million will be invested in producing castings and components for EV production. The automaker did not specifically...
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
BMW Will Have Solid-State Batteries Ready Later This Year
BMW Group and the company Solid Power have announced an expanded Joint Development Agreement, adding a research and development license as a basis for the next move from the partnership. This license allows BMW to create an ASSB prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf near Munich.
electrek.co
GM and LG partnership crumbles; will another battery maker save the next US plant?
Plans for a fourth electric vehicle battery plant from the GM and LG Energy Solution partnership are on hold “indefinitely” after executives ended discussions without agreeing to move forward. The automaker is now consulting with at least one other battery supplier for its next US facility. General Motors...
EVs need nickel: Minnesota metal company digs for the solution with new mine
Talon Metal's nickel mine set to open in 2026 will maintain the mineral's domestic supply chain and help EV production, but local communities are pushing back.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Rolls-Royce Just Proved Its Yacht Engines Can Run on Pure Hydrogen
Rolls-Royce kicked over a mill of the future this week. The British outfit announced Monday that it successfully powered a 12-cylinder gas variant of an MTU engine with 100 percent hydrogen. The tests, which were carried out by the Power Systems business unit, reportedly showed “very good characteristics” in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion. In other words, it worked. MTU was acquired by Rolls-Royce in 2011, but it has been building engines for more than a century. MTUs are often the engines of choice for many superyachts, but the ability to swap diesel for hydrogen could prove to be a...
theevreport.com
REE Automotive Names Microvast as Battery Pack Supplier for Its Commercial EV Platforms
HOUSTON – Microvast Holdings, Inc. and REE Automotive, Ltd. have announced the signing of a supply and purchase agreement. Microvast, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Microvast GmbH, will offer MV-C Gen 4 HpCO high-energy lithium-ion battery packs which will contribute as energy storage system for “Powered by REE” EV platforms.
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
theevreport.com
Voltera Joins Global Association to Advance Interoperability of EV Charging Standards
HERNDON, VA – Voltera, a company that specializes in providing turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities for clients, has announced that it has joined CharIN, a global association of 290 members focused on interoperability of EV charging standards. As a member of the association, Voltera will share its best practices and insights on charging depot construction with customers across North America, to improve EV charging equipment and related software, particularly in the commercial fleet sector.
Top Speed
Volkswagen Leader Says Hydrogen Cars Don't Make Sense
Almost every automaker has committed to electric vehicles (EVs), with most brands phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in at least the next decade. There are a few automakers that also see hydrogen as an option, and some of those are Toyota, BMW, and Hyundai. But for Volkswagen, a top exeutive for the German automaker thinks that hydrogen cars don’t make sense.
Honda’s Going All-In Now on Electric Cars and Motorcycles To Catch Up
The world's largest engine maker says it'll build electric powertrains for cars, motorcycles, and power equipment from the beginning.
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
electrek.co
Acura takes a page from Tesla’s playbook with selling EVs online, starting with the 2024 ZDX EV
Acura has yet to release its first fully electric vehicle, but that isn’t stopping the company from strategizing how it will compete with EV leader Tesla. Honda, the parent company of Acura, has been slow to introduce fully electric technology thus far. However, the automaker’s new CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, elected in 2021, looks to compensate for the lost time.
teslarati.com
Tesla ramps 4680 cell production at Giga Nevada
Tesla is ramping 4680 cell production at Gigafactory Nevada. The company recently announced a $3.6 billion new investment in Giga Nevada which will go towards growing the factory’s footprint, more employees, a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory, and a Semi factory. Tesla plans to hire 6,500 full-time employees at...
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER PLANT PURCHASES THE FIRST MACHINE OF ITS KIND IN THE UK, TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND AND HELP CUSTOMERS MEET THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL TARGETS.
Leading specialist plant hire firm Land & Water Plant has made the commitment, alongside the rest of the Land & Water Group, to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030. In order to do this, the firm is expanding its fleet to offer more specialist hybrid and fuel-efficient solutions that fulfill its client’s needs. The firm is thrilled to have recently taken delivery of the first Hitachi ZX130-7 super long reach excavator in the UK.
theevreport.com
Canoo Signs Exclusive Agreement with GCC Olayan for Fleet Solutions in Saudi Arabia
JUSTIN, Texas and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – High-tech advanced mobility company, Canoo, has signed an exclusive agreement with GCC Olayan, a leading multi-national subsidiary of Olayan Saudi Holding Company, for the sale, service, and distribution of Canoo fleet solutions in Saudi Arabia. GCC Olayan has been a distributor of premier brands in Saudi Arabia for over 75 years and is the founding company of the Olayan Group.
