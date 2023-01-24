Volta Trucks Announces Strong Start to 2023 with Confirmation of €85 Million in Production Orders for Electric Delivery Trucks

Rolls-Royce kicked over a mill of the future this week. The British outfit announced Monday that it successfully powered a 12-cylinder gas variant of an MTU engine with 100 percent hydrogen. The tests, which were carried out by the Power Systems business unit, reportedly showed “very good characteristics” in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion. In other words, it worked. MTU was acquired by Rolls-Royce in 2011, but it has been building engines for more than a century. MTUs are often the engines of choice for many superyachts, but the ability to swap diesel for hydrogen could prove to be a...

