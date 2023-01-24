ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Vintage NYC-Style Condo in First Hill

Around the turn of the twentieth century, First Hill became the hot neighborhood for Seattle residents of means, given its unfettered views and proximity to downtown. While it mansions are what first popped up, apartment buildings soon followed. And in 1929, one of the most luxurious of them all opened: 1223 Spring Street.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlechannel.org

Councilmember Sawant proposes legislation against caste discrimination

Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, proposes City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. Caste is a system of rigid social stratification characterized by hereditary status, endogamy (completely closed categories), and social barriers based on birth and descent. Caste discrimination occurs in the form of social segregation, economic deprivation, physical and psychological abuse, and violence. Caste discrimination is also manifested in employment, education, and housing.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes

SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

WOOF: Washington Lands Legacy Commitment from Offensive Lineman Cleeland

Monday mayhem wrapped up in dramatic fashion as with the Washington Huskies receiving the commitment from Husky legacy, Roice Cleeland. The son of current Washington’s IMG affiliate color analyst Cam Cleeland, will be a preferred walk-on. His father played for the Huskies in the mid-90’s before being drafted in the 2nd round by the professional football team, Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Yelm football star looking for new home

A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
YELM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: King tide

Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy