OBITUARY: Stanley Henry Pfister, 1950-2023
Stanley Henry Pfister of Willow Creek passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by family. Stanley, known to friends and family as Stan, was born on March 14, 1950 in Fresno the second of four children to Hank and Doris Pfister. He remained there until graduating from Fresno State University in 1972 with a degree in history and then began working toward his teaching credential, which was completed a year later.
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
January 25, 2023
An anti-hate resolution is passed by the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, numerous resources are available for earthquake victims, how you can deliver the mail, and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor!
Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna
The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
The Gay Pride Community Held a Communion in Ferndale Yesterday
Over 100 supporters of the Gay Pride community including the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Queer Humboldt, Redwood Pride and Lost Coast Pride gathered in front of Ferndale’s City Hall yesterday to call attention to what they said was, “[A] stark increase in misinformation and fear mongering directed at the LGBTQ+ community.”
Who Felt the Coffee Creek Quake Near Ferndale?
At 5:47 p.m., a 2.7 quake centered just east of Ferndale bumped residents of the area. How far did the effects travel? Tell the USGS here. And tell us in the comments below. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. 2.7? Nope felt...
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
CHALLENGE COINED: EPD Recognizes Local Do-Gooders for Extraordinary Acts of Service
At a recent promotion ceremony, we had the great honor of presenting our Challenge Coins to a few deserving citizens who gave of themselves in an exceptional manner. The Challenge Coin acknowledges valued citizens and groups who commit acts of extraordinary kindness or valor, unselfishly give of themselves to help others, or perform other good deeds that go above and beyond the normal courtesies society expects.
The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake
Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Board Approves Letter of Support for Behavioral Health Triage Center Grant Application, Condemns Recent ‘Hate Events’ in Humboldt, and So Much More!
Humboldt County is in desperate need of mental health services. Local health care providers and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) staff have spent the last year looking for long-term strategies to address the ongoing mental health crisis, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and insufficient local resources. The county has tried to get an adult crisis residential facility up and running for some time but hasn’t found a viable location for such a facility until recently.
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article
Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
CITIZEN! The City of Eureka Wants YOU to Serve on One of These Boards, Committees or Commissions
Notice is hereby given that applications will be accepted for appointments to the following city boards and commissions until filled. Art and Culture Commission (2 Vacancies) Board of Appeals (1 Vacancy) Citizen’s Oversight Board on Police Practices (2 Vacancies) Economic Development Commission (3 Vacancies) Eureka Energy Committee (1 Vacancy)
Four Fatalities Since Christmas in Humboldt County, CHP Provides Information on What Occurred
Since Christmas, California Highway Patrol’s Humboldt Area officers have investigated four fatal crashes, their spokesperson Officer Paul Craft told us. “We investigated 2 during the same timeframe a year ago,” he explained in an email. On December 31, the first fatal crash in the last month occurred...
Under Siege: Flagship Academy of the Redwoods Is the Prize in a Territory Dispute Between Humboldt County School Districts
Tuesday evening, Fortuna Union High School District circulated an email and a text to students, their families and staff raising alarm bells about a threat to its prized early college high school, Academy of the Redwoods* which is located on the College of the Redwoods campus. Expressing outrage over the development, the mailing called the move–a letter sent by attorneys’ for Eureka City Schools–a “siege” and told recipients, “The notice demands that FUHSD turn over the operations of the Academy of the Redwoods (AR) to ECS.”
Cal Poly to Break Ground on Craftsman Mall Project Next Month, University Announces; Housing Facility Will Have Room for Almost a Thousand Students
A new Cal Poly Humboldt housing project has been approved by the California State University Board of Trustees, with construction slated to begin in February. The facility will house 964 students and Phase I will be ready for occupancy in Fall 2025. The project, which will be built at the...
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
One Vehicle Crashed off Freshwater Road East of Eureka
A crash occurred off the 1900 block of Freshwater Road just east of Pacific Lumber Camp southeast of Eureka about 8:14 p.m. The vehicle went over the edge. One person was able to crawl out of the sunroof and two others needed assistance to get out. However, no one was injured, according to reports from the scene.
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
