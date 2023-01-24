* Canadian National Railway Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$2.10​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$2.08 per share. * Revenue rose 21% to C$4.54 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$4.48 billion. * Canadian National Railway Co's reported EPS for the quarter was C$2.10​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.5% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days eleven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Canadian National Railway Co shares had risen by 2.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.42 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian National Railway Co is C$160.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 24 at 10:01 p.m. ​All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.08 2.10 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.01 2.13 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.38 1.32 Missed.

2 DAYS AGO