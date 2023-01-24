Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
Cannabis Company MariMed Closes $35M Credit Facility To Boost Strategic Growth Plans
MariMed, Inc. MRMD, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced it closed a $35 million secured credit facility with Chicago Atlantic Advisors, LLC as the lead lender. "I am delighted to announce the closing of this transformative credit facility (...) MariMed is known for its operational and financial discipline, resulting in one of the strongest balance sheets in the cannabis industry, enabling us to secure this funding," said Jon Levine, MariMed president and interim CEO. "While we are capable of funding our current growth plans with cash flow from operations, the time is right to raise capital and accelerate these plans, which we believe will result in meaningful returns to our shareholders."
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
kalkinemedia.com
Catalina Resources’ (ASX:CTN) Dec quarter sees progress at Dundas Project - Kalkine Media
Catalina Resources is progressing with exploration activities across its prospective gold, base metals, lithium and iron ore projects. During geological logging of air core holes at the Dundas Project, CTN discovered multiple pegmatite intervals with accessory minerals, such as tourmaline and beryl. The company secured seven tenement applications in the...
kalkinemedia.com
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
US News and World Report
EV Battery Giant LG Energy Solution Upbeat on N.America Market Outlook
SEOUL (Reuters) - Battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) said on Friday demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America would likely stay strong this year, boosting its revenue. The South Korean company, which supplies Tesla, General Motors Co and others, said it is targeting revenue growth of 25-30%...
investing.com
Could Gold and Silver Go Parabolic in 2023?
I started this year saying that to date, gold has been sold on strength and bought on weakness. And that the day strength is bought is the day we begin a much bigger rally. China steps up gold imports in 2022: Swiss gold imports at 4-year highs, Russia gold imports rise.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
ValueWalk
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Researcher FactSet says the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is among the lowest within the S&P 500, at 10.5. Many oil-and-gas companies have seen earnings estimates revised downward for 2023. ConocoPhillips, EOG, HF Sinclair and Phillips 66 are all shaping the right side of their current consolidations and may...
3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet in 2023
These hypergrowth stocks are expected to deliver up to 1,075% sales growth this year.
via.news
Educational Development Corporation, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 11.88% 2023-01-18 23:13:07. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund...
NYSE glitch halts stock trading
The New York Stock Exchange said on Tuesday that it experienced a trading issue that temporarily impacted multiple stocks including 3M, Verizon and Wells Fargo.
Nio Stock Plunged 69% in 2022. Is It a Buy for 2023?
Nio is among the few electric vehicle stocks that could rise in 2023 despite the challenges.
kalkinemedia.com
British biotech IPO funding dried up in 2022, report shows - Kalkine Media
LONDON (Reuters) - British biotech share listings last year generated their worst annual haul since 2012, an industry report published on Thursday found, mirroring a global downturn in initial public offerings (IPOs) across the sector. Only 28 million pounds ($34.7 million) - all in the first half of the year...
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian National Railway Co reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Canadian National Railway Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$2.10 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$2.08 per share. * Revenue rose 21% to C$4.54 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$4.48 billion. * Canadian National Railway Co's reported EPS for the quarter was C$2.10. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days eleven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Canadian National Railway Co shares had risen by 2.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.42 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian National Railway Co is C$160.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 24 at 10:01 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.08 2.10 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.01 2.13 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.38 1.32 Missed.
Zacks.com
Pan American Silver's (PAAS) Q4 Silver Production Dips 10%
PAAS - Free Report) recently announced preliminary production results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year. Silver production in the fourth quarter came in at 4.76 million ounces, lower than the 5.3 million ounces reported in the last year’s quarter. Gold production was reported at 164.4 thousand ounces, higher than the 156.7 thousand ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021. The performance was led by strong production at Shahuindo and La Arena.
US News and World Report
Ark's Wood Remains Bullish on Tesla, Says Oil Stock Rally 'Defying Logic'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest suggested the rally in energy stocks will soon end and reiterated her bullish view on electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc in a webinar on Thursday. Wood, whose $6.8 billion ARK Innovation Fund is up 15% for the year...
NASDAQ
Canaccord Genuity Group's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 8.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7092), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 19.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
Comments / 0