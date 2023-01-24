Rough weather is on the way for Tuesday afternoon and thanks to Meteorologist, Brian Alonzo, we get this update: On Tuesday, scattered showers and a few storms will be possible in the morning. However, a line of strong to severe storms will make it’s way into the Crossroads in the afternoon. This line will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has added a hatched area to the tornado outlook indicating that isolated strong tornadoes are possible. Storms will exit the Crossroads by 5pm.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO