fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold Thursday morning with frost possible, then sunny and cool
After a frosty morning with lows in the mid 30s, today will be sunny, but still chilly. Overnight tonight, temps could drop to the low and middle 30s, so with a light freeze possible you may want to cover your plants. Rain returns this weekend with some heavy rain possible early Sunday and even next week the pattern looks unsettled.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Breaking down the numbers to Tuesday storms
Houston - After a day of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, today will be breezy, cool and dry. Tonight and tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and a chance that a few spots outside of Houston could briefly drop to near freezing. Showers and...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: EF2 storm damage from Tuesday storms confirmed in Southeast Houston
Houston - At least EF2 storm damage was confirmed in Southeast Houston. The National Weather Service in Houston tweeted this out after survey teams visited the area impacted by the storm. Crews continue to survey the area with potential tornado damage in Liberty County near Nome. Widespread showers and storms...
Damaging Winds, Large Hail, and Tornadoes Possible on Tuesday
Rough weather is on the way for Tuesday afternoon and thanks to Meteorologist, Brian Alonzo, we get this update: On Tuesday, scattered showers and a few storms will be possible in the morning. However, a line of strong to severe storms will make it’s way into the Crossroads in the afternoon. This line will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has added a hatched area to the tornado outlook indicating that isolated strong tornadoes are possible. Storms will exit the Crossroads by 5pm.
What Houston's devastating storm system looked like from space
Satellite footage shows just how severe Tuesday's storm was.
fox26houston.com
Tornadoes aren’t uncommon in the Houston area but strong ones are
HOUSTON - When most people think of weather disasters in the Houston area, images of catastrophic hurricanes, such as Harvey and Ike, come to mind. However, tornadoes also have a prominent place in Houston’s severe weather history. Tuesday’s twister that ripped across the southeastern suburbs of Space City reminded...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
fox26houston.com
3 tornadoes confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Three tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
KHOU
Deer Park, Texas: Severe weather bends, snaps trees | Tornado coverage
Severe weather moved through parts of Southeast Texas, including Deer Park, where there was a Tornado Emergency issued. This is Ring video as the storm blew through.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Pasadena neighborhood begins to recover following EF3 tornado
PASADENA, Texas - Cleanup efforts are underway in Pasadena after an EF3 tornado ripped through the area Tuesday afternoon leaving some people without a home. SUGGESTED: Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3. Joanne Owens was home when a metal beam came crashing through the roof...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Deer Park community staple, 'Skate World', severely damaged by EF3 tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - J Malone is the owner of Skate World in Deer Park, it's been in the community since 1977 as it was passed down to him from his father. The rink is booked for birthday parties for the next several weeks, but those parties are now canceled after Tuesday's tornado wreaked havoc throughout the entire establishment.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
fox26houston.com
Houston traffic: Weekend road closures from 1/28 - 1/30
HOUSTON - Houston traffic can be difficult to navigate so be aware of major road closures going into this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation announced all southbound mainlanes of I-45 North Freeway between Crosstimbers Street and Cavalcade Street will be closed for pavement repairs starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.
SkyEye video captures damage across Pasadena and Deer Park after storms and Tornado Emergency
An aerial view of the aftermath showed homes and schools destroyed. Some homes completely lost their roofs, while others were smashed by trees and debris.
Look at the damage left behind by severe storms, tornadoes that ripped through Houston area
The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency for the first time in the office's history Tuesday for a twister that tore the southeast side of the Houston metro area. The line of severe storms blew east and into Louisiana as evening fell.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado aftermath: Pasadena residents cleaning up wreckage
Several residents in Pasadena are left without a home after Tuesday’s tornado and others are trying to clean up the damage. FOX 26 anchor Caroline Collins caught up with residents to see how they’re holding up.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: More than 100k power outages reported in Greater Houston area
HOUSTON - As severe weather and strong winds moved through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Pasadena man helps to rescue UPS driver as truck overturns during dangerous storm
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena man recalls the moment he helped to rescue a UPS worker whose delivery truck fell on its side as the storm passed through Tuesday. Manuel Silva says he was doing deliveries for Door Dash when he passed the truck near Freemont and the Beltway. He's currently unemployed and was looking for ways to make extra income.
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas
A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
