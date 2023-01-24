ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Related
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cold Thursday morning with frost possible, then sunny and cool

After a frosty morning with lows in the mid 30s, today will be sunny, but still chilly. Overnight tonight, temps could drop to the low and middle 30s, so with a light freeze possible you may want to cover your plants. Rain returns this weekend with some heavy rain possible early Sunday and even next week the pattern looks unsettled.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Breaking down the numbers to Tuesday storms

Houston - After a day of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, today will be breezy, cool and dry. Tonight and tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and a chance that a few spots outside of Houston could briefly drop to near freezing. Showers and...
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

Damaging Winds, Large Hail, and Tornadoes Possible on Tuesday

Rough weather is on the way for Tuesday afternoon and thanks to Meteorologist, Brian Alonzo, we get this update: On Tuesday, scattered showers and a few storms will be possible in the morning. However, a line of strong to severe storms will make it’s way into the Crossroads in the afternoon. This line will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has added a hatched area to the tornado outlook indicating that isolated strong tornadoes are possible. Storms will exit the Crossroads by 5pm.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Tornadoes aren’t uncommon in the Houston area but strong ones are

HOUSTON - When most people think of weather disasters in the Houston area, images of catastrophic hurricanes, such as Harvey and Ike, come to mind. However, tornadoes also have a prominent place in Houston’s severe weather history. Tuesday’s twister that ripped across the southeastern suburbs of Space City reminded...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 tornadoes confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday

HOUSTON - Three tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston tornado: Pasadena neighborhood begins to recover following EF3 tornado

PASADENA, Texas - Cleanup efforts are underway in Pasadena after an EF3 tornado ripped through the area Tuesday afternoon leaving some people without a home. SUGGESTED: Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3. Joanne Owens was home when a metal beam came crashing through the roof...
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston traffic: Weekend road closures from 1/28 - 1/30

HOUSTON - Houston traffic can be difficult to navigate so be aware of major road closures going into this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation announced all southbound mainlanes of I-45 North Freeway between Crosstimbers Street and Cavalcade Street will be closed for pavement repairs starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: More than 100k power outages reported in Greater Houston area

HOUSTON - As severe weather and strong winds moved through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas

A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
PASADENA, TX

